Katharine Dexter McCormick Pt 5: Champion of Women’s Equality and Legacy at Gordon Hall

Photo: Katharine speaking at the dedication of McCormick Hall at MIT, 1963. Courtesy MIT Museum

Editor’s Note: Katharine Dexter McCormick, the granddaughter of Dexter’s founder, Samuel Dexter, was born on August 27, 1875, in Dexter in Gordon Hall. During her life, she made a significant impact on women’s equality in the areas of suffrage, birth control, and education. To commemorate the life of one of our own on the 150th anniversary of her birth, the Dexter Area Historical Society has written a series of articles to share her amazing story with you. This final article in the series summarizes her philanthropy and her work supporting the development of the birth control pill

Pioneering Support for Family Planning

Katharine was keenly interested in family planning, particularly in the work of Dr. Gregory Pincus, who used hormones to control fertility. By 1956, reports of the testing of birth control pills in his lab were very encouraging. Testing continued with complete financial support from Katharine, amounting to $230,000 to start. Each time funds were needed, she agreed unhesitatingly to supply the funds.

There were also conferences to attend to present their findings; however, Katharine’s arthritis prevented her from attending many of these. It did not hinder her financial support for subsidizing even the conferences. The budget for the first half of 1959 now reached $149,000 with complete support from Katharine. She provided almost every single dollar necessary to develop oral contraceptives. In sum, Katharine had provided $2 million (around $20 million today) of her own money to develop the pill. It was reported that no medicine in history had ever been subjected to such extensive, laborious and careful trials.

McCormick Library plaque in New York, 1965. Courtesy Dexter Area Museum

The Birth of the Pill

On October 29, 1959, a formal application to the FDA was submitted and was approved in 1960. Katharine was ecstatic that after a long journey, this was becoming a reality. It was almost seven years to the day since Katharine’s initial meeting with the team to initiate this project. Funding throughout the years had been completely covered by Katharine. Through her sheer force of will, she persevered, even though she was experiencing health problems.

After the pill was approved, she continued funding many other projects – keeping up with the work of the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology, providing housing for 15 post-doctoral fellows, and making plans for a women’s dormitory at MIT. Her pledge of $1.5 million was the largest donation ever received by MIT to date. The Stanley McCormick Hall was dedicated in March 1963.

As she always did when becoming involved in high-profile projects, she requested anonymity. Worsening arthritis often caused problems, but again her strong will pushed her in all these projects. Many were honored for their work on the birth control pill, but Katherine’s funding effort was not acknowledged until later.

Gordon Hall Dexter, MI, 1964. Courtesy Dexter Area Museum

Final Years and Lasting Tributes

Katharine died at the age of 92, in the early hours of December 26, 1967. Funeral services were held in Boston, and she was buried in the family plot in Chicago, next to her brother Samuel. In her Will, $7 million was distributed to various organizations. All donations were made in honor of Stanley, with one exception: the Katharine Dexter McCormick Library, to be housed at the Planned Parenthood Federation’s office in New York.

Katharine Dexter McCormick made a significant impact on women’s equality in the areas of suffrage, contraception, and scientific education. She was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, in July 1998. In 2000, she was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The Rest of the Story

Although Katharine did not spend much time in Dexter, her purchase of the property and her subsequent donation to the University of Michigan helped to preserve the historic building for Dexter residents to enjoy.

Katharine’s gift required the University to retain and maintain the home and property for a minimum of 15 years. After nearly 50 years of ownership and apartment rental, the University Regents decided to sell Gordon Hall. However, noting the historic nature of the building, they contacted the Washtenaw County Historic District Commission and initiated the process of designating at least Gordon Hall as a Historic District. The entire 67-acre property was designated as a historic site in 2001.

In the meantime, the Dexter Area Historical Society (DAHS), Dexter community groups, and interested people began sponsoring events and soliciting donations to help with the purchase of the hall. With the support of this community, the Dexter Area Historical Society and Museum purchased the property in 2006. A small parcel of the grounds was sold in 2009 to United Methodist Retirement Community, Inc., which built a senior citizens’ retirement facility on the site.

Gordon Hall rearview showing the porch, 2010. Courtesy Dexter Area Museum Gordon Hall rearview with 2nd floor porch removed, 2020. Courtesy Dexter Area Museum

Gordon Hall Saved for the Community

Immediately after the purchase, the DAHS began work on the vision to restore the home to its original configuration and to make the home and property accessible to the community for public events and private gatherings. A master plan for the rehabilitation work was commissioned. Outdoor work, such as the roof, porches, and siding, was tackled. In 2020, new restrooms were added to the north side, and in 2024, the electrical entrance service was replaced entirely. In 2025, DAHS is now completing the work of reinforcing the foundation to support the upper-level restoration.

To date, about one-half of the estimated restoration cost has been spent. Beginning in 2026, we will commence the interior work, which will include removing the interior apartment walls, opening the main hall, reconfiguring the stairs, installing a lift, as well as performing plaster, trim, and window work. DAHS recently received a grant from the Michigan Museums Grant Program and is working to get the required community match.

2001 Historic Commission report. Courtesy Dexter Area Museum

Celebrating History Together

Through the years, DAHS has held events at Gordon Hall to bring people into the hall and to raise funds for the restoration work. Most notable is the annual “Gordon Hall Days”. One of the highlights each year is the tea and fashion show. In early December, “Christmas at the Mansion” showcases the beauty of the hall through decorations and special events, including a Christmas tea. The Hall and grounds are available for rent for weddings and other special occasions. More information can be found on the DAHS website, which is DexterHistory.org, or you may contact us with questions at [email protected].

Happy 150th Birthday, Katharine!

The Katharine Dexter McCormick series was written and edited by the following Dexter Area Historical Society: Bev Hill, Ina Germain, Carol Jones, Ceci Riecker, Nancy Van Blaricum and Jan Weaver.