December 23, 2025

Major Rebuild Planned for Werkner Road in 2026

STN Staff

Photo: A stretch of poor pavement on Werkner Rd between M-52 and Sibley Rd in Sylvan Twp. Photo from WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is reconstructing Werkner Road, between M-52 and Sibley Road in Sylvan Township during the 2026 construction season.

The project includes reconstructing the roadway and widening for both paved and gravel shoulders. WCRC plans to pulverize (crush) the existing road surface and reuse the material as supplemental base for the new asphalt pavement. The project will also include forestry work.

Funding for this project is provided through the 2025–2028 Four-Year Countywide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).

“Werkner Road’s pavement has reached the end of its service life and is in poor condition,” said Brent Schlack, P.E., Director of Engineering and County Highway Engineer. “This project will rebuild the roadway so it can continue to serve the community and will add wider shoulders to enhance safety.”

During construction, Werkner Road will be closed to traffic, and a posted detour will be in place. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the project limits.

The project is currently in the design phase. WCRC plans to host virtual and in-person public information meetings for the Werkner Road project in February 2026.

WCRC will send letters to residence within the project limits, post project updates online at wcroads.org and social media. Residents can subscribe to project updates and road work advisories here.

