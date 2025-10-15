October 15, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

In Michigan, Who’s Responsible for Your Neighbor’s Leaves in Your Yard?

Doug Marrin

CommunityMichigan

In Michigan, Who’s Responsible for Your Neighbor’s Leaves in Your Yard?

Every fall, Michigan yards turn golden, and sometimes contentious. When your neighbor’s leaves end up in your yard, it can raise an age-old question: Who’s responsible for cleaning them up?

The short answer: it depends on how they got there.

No Law Against Nature

If leaves fall or blow naturally from your neighbor’s trees, Michigan law says they’re your responsibility once they land on your property.

There’s no state statute that makes a neighbor liable for leaves that drift or drop by natural means. The only relevant state law, MCL 600.2919, addresses intentional destruction of another person’s trees or plants, not normal shedding.

Courts and legal commentators view leaf fall as part of “the ordinary incidents of property ownership.” In other words, leaves, twigs, and acorns are just nature doing its thing. According to FindLaw.com,

“Leaves, bean pods, or acorns that fall off and end up on adjacent property are considered a natural occurrence. They are the responsibility of the landowner on whose property they ultimately come to rest.”

So, if the leaves fall or blow over by wind or weather, it’s up to you to rake them.

Intentional Blowing Is Different

There’s a key difference between natural leaf fall and a neighbor’s deliberate actions.

If someone intentionally blows, dumps, or piles leaves onto your property, that can cross into nuisance or trespass territory. According to the State Bar of Michigan, under Michigan’s nuisance law, a person can’t unreasonably interfere with another’s enjoyment of their property.

Even though ordinary leaves aren’t a nuisance, deliberate dumping could be. Legal advice forums like Avvo suggest starting with a written warning or “cease-and-desist” notice if the conduct continues. If the neighbor keeps doing it and it causes measurable harm, like blocked drains or water damage, a small-claims nuisance action might be possible.

Some local ordinances also prohibit depositing yard debris or blowing leaves into streets, ditches, or onto other private property. City or township property-maintenance codes may impose fines or cleanup orders for this kind of behavior.

Bottom Line

In Michigan, leaves that fall naturally are your responsibility. But leaves your neighbor intentionally blows or dumps onto your yard could be a legal nuisance.

When in doubt, check your local ordinances, keep the peace where you can.

autumn cleanup, falling leaves, Michigan law, neighbor disputes, nuisance law, property maintenance, Washtenaw County, yard responsibility

Latest articles

The SEC Voted on Merging with the Kensington Lakes Activities Association

Lonnie Huhman

In Michigan, Who’s Responsible for Your Neighbor’s Leaves in Your Yard?

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News