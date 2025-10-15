In Michigan, Who’s Responsible for Your Neighbor’s Leaves in Your Yard?

Every fall, Michigan yards turn golden, and sometimes contentious. When your neighbor’s leaves end up in your yard, it can raise an age-old question: Who’s responsible for cleaning them up?

The short answer: it depends on how they got there.

No Law Against Nature

If leaves fall or blow naturally from your neighbor’s trees, Michigan law says they’re your responsibility once they land on your property.

There’s no state statute that makes a neighbor liable for leaves that drift or drop by natural means. The only relevant state law, MCL 600.2919, addresses intentional destruction of another person’s trees or plants, not normal shedding.

Courts and legal commentators view leaf fall as part of “the ordinary incidents of property ownership.” In other words, leaves, twigs, and acorns are just nature doing its thing. According to FindLaw.com,

“Leaves, bean pods, or acorns that fall off and end up on adjacent property are considered a natural occurrence. They are the responsibility of the landowner on whose property they ultimately come to rest.”

So, if the leaves fall or blow over by wind or weather, it’s up to you to rake them.

Intentional Blowing Is Different

There’s a key difference between natural leaf fall and a neighbor’s deliberate actions.

If someone intentionally blows, dumps, or piles leaves onto your property, that can cross into nuisance or trespass territory. According to the State Bar of Michigan, under Michigan’s nuisance law, a person can’t unreasonably interfere with another’s enjoyment of their property.

Even though ordinary leaves aren’t a nuisance, deliberate dumping could be. Legal advice forums like Avvo suggest starting with a written warning or “cease-and-desist” notice if the conduct continues. If the neighbor keeps doing it and it causes measurable harm, like blocked drains or water damage, a small-claims nuisance action might be possible.

Some local ordinances also prohibit depositing yard debris or blowing leaves into streets, ditches, or onto other private property. City or township property-maintenance codes may impose fines or cleanup orders for this kind of behavior.

Bottom Line

In Michigan, leaves that fall naturally are your responsibility. But leaves your neighbor intentionally blows or dumps onto your yard could be a legal nuisance.

When in doubt, check your local ordinances, keep the peace where you can.