Raymond Szymanski to Speak at Ypsilanti Library on Paranormal Activity at Wright-Patterson

Photo: Ray Szymanski inside the Arnold House at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which TAPS declared officially haunted following a 2008 investigation. Courtesy of Ray Szymanski

Raymond Szymanski, known in the Dexter area for his book Swamp Gas My Ass and presentations on the 1966 “Swamp Gas” UFO sightings in Dexter and Hillsdale, will give a special talk this fall in Ypsilanti.

The internationally acclaimed author will present on paranormal activity at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at the Ypsilanti Library, Michigan Avenue Branch, on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The event, hosted by the Ypsilanti Paranormal Club, runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 229 W. Michigan Avenue. No registration is required, and attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books after the talk.

Building 70 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where employees and the TAPS team have reported paranormal events. Courtesy of Ray Szymanski

The presentation, entitled “ET, Spirits, & Men in Black: The Spooky Side of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” will focus on widespread reports of paranormal phenomena and reliable witness testimony to unusual happenings at the base, which has long been linked in UFO lore to crash wreckage and unexplained events.

“This is a very different talk than my normal presentations,” Szymanski said, noting the program’s exclusive focus on Wright-Patterson.

International Reach

Szymanski’s work has recently gained international attention. Earlier this year, he delivered an invited presentation to a well-known UFO group in Cremona, Italy. As part of ongoing collaboration among UFO researchers, his books are being translated into Italian. The first title, Swamp Gas My Ass (SGMA), is expected to be released in Italian by the end of 2025, with Fifty Shades slated to follow.

Looking Ahead

Szymanski will return to Michigan in March 2026 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Dexter and Hillsdale “Swamp Gas” UFO events of March 20 and 21, 1966. Those talks will be held at the Dexter District Library on the exact anniversary dates and will feature newly revealed witness testimony never before shared publicly. Registration for those events will open shortly after New Year’s Day 2026 on the Dexter Library website.