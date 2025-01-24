The Encore Rocks Near Full House with Beatles Tribute Concert

Three actors, four musicians sang all the classic songs of the Beatles to the delight of a packed house.

Photo: Johnson singing Imagine. Photo by Steve Sheldon

My oldest son is a practicing defense attorney in South Carolina. When he was in the third grade, he came home from school one day and asked, “Hey, Dad, you ever heard of a group called The Beatles.” I replied, “Yes, I have.”

He said that his teacher had played Beatles songs in his class. His favorite song was “Loner Bibby.” I asked your favorite was what? “Loner Bibby.”

It turned out he was talking about “Eleanor Rigby.” Another favorite was “Paperback Rightside.” Even in the third grade, long after the Beatles had disbanded as a group, the names John, Paul, George, and Ringo were familiar.

But the crowd at Thursday night’s performance of The Beatles Tribute at The Encore Theatre were singing and clapping along to Aaron Lavigne, Chris Joseph and Ash Moran, three very talented singers in their tribute to the Beatles.

Lavigne singing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Photo by Steven Sheldon

The trio were backed up by 19-year-old Jonah Baum on keys, Michael Harrington on guitar, Joe Mowatt on drums and Leer Sobie on bass. The group combined to deliver a high energy, very entertaining 80 minutes of entertainment.

Lavigne started the evening off with the classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Hearing him sing that song brought a smile to my face as I remembered being a 7-year-old kid at my grandmother’s house. She would play that song in the morning which meant breakfast was ready. Lavigne kept on singing “All My Loving” and “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Jospeh then stepped to center stage to sing “If I Fell,” “Eight Days A Week,” “Got To Get You Into My Life” and then delivered a touching song for his daughter Raven called “Blackbird.” Lavinge and Jospeh, with Moran singing harmony captivated the crowd with “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

Moran singing Don’t Let Me Down. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Ash Moran was a high energy, versatile singer. She sang perfect back-up harmonies on most songs. Her first feature at center stage was “With A Little Help From My Friends” as the crowd sang along.

When the group was rocking with “Twist and Shout,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” Eight Days A Week” or “Help,” the audience sang and clapped right along.

Each singer had their moment in the solo spotlight delivering ballads that were heartfelt and genuine. They did perfect renditions of “In My Life,” “Yesterday,” “Penny Lane” and “Something.”

Lavigne singing I Want To Hold Your Hand. Photo by Steve Sheldon

As the concert was nearing its end, Jospeh, Lavigne, and Moran took turns standing in the spotlight. Lavigne thought the audience might find meaning fitting for our times as he sang Lennon’s beautiful “Imagine.” Moran then did a lively version of “Eleanor Rigby.”

Joseph sat on a stool, with a spotlight on him, and sang an incredible version of “Imagine.”

There is only one way to end a Beatles Tribute concert, and the singers and musicians invited the audience to join them in a rousing sing-along of “Hey Jude” and the audience sang their part, loud and clear. As people were exiting, they did so with smiles on the face, while humming their favorite Beatle tune.

The Encore’s Beatles Tribute will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.