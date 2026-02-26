Three Dexter Companies Named to 2026 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch

Three Dexter businesses have been named to the 2026 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch list through the statewide Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards program.

The companies are Comfort Keepers, Pearl Planning, and SwitchBox.

The award recognizes second-stage companies that employ 6 to 99 people and generate between $750,000 and $50 million in annual revenue. Companies must be privately owned and based in Michigan. Judges review growth, staying power and potential for continued success.

Comfort Keepers provides in-home care for seniors in Dexter, Chelsea and nearby communities. The company employs about 120 people across two locations. The Dexter office opened in 2018 and was purchased by the current owners in 2023. Owners report about 30 percent growth year over year.

“It’s an honor,” said Kate Tselios, co-owner of Comfort Keepers. “Our team has the biggest hearts. They go above and beyond.”

Tselios noted that demand for in-home senior care continues to grow as more residents age. Finding qualified caregivers remains a challenge, and the company continues hiring while expanding training and support.

“When we bought this business, we made a pact to prioritize quality,” Tselios explained. “The growth comes naturally.”

Pearl Planning, a financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Dexter, was also recognized. The firm helps individuals and families with retirement planning, investments and long-term financial decisions.

“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the work our team does every day,” said Melissa Joy, president and financial planner at Pearl Planning. She pointed to strong client relationships and steady growth as key factors in the firm’s continued success.

SwitchBox, an engineering firm based in Dexter, works on technical projects involving power systems, vehicle controls and hardware and software design. The company serves clients in the automotive and mobility sectors and is expanding into marine, defense and power grid work.

“It is meaningful recognition for our team because it validates the work they do every day,” said Garett Hiles, vice president of business operations at SwitchBox. “This feels less like a finish line and more like confirmation that we are building something the right way.”

Hiles said the company plans steady growth in 2026 while protecting its team-based culture and focus on quality work.

Award winners will be recognized during Michigan Celebrates Small Business events in East Lansing in April.

Featured photo: SwitchBox is based in Dexter and works on engineering projects across multiple industries. Photo courtesy of SwitchBox