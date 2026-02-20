February 20, 2026

Dexter’s Pearl Planning Receives Recognition for 2026

STN Staff

BusinessDexter

Pearl Planning is proud to announce two significant recognitions for 2026, highlighting both the firm’s continued growth and leadership as well as national recognition for its founder.

Pearl Planning Named One of Michigan’s 50 Companies to Watch

Pearl Planning has been recognized as a 2026 awardee for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The firm will be honored onstage at the 22nd annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on April 22, 2026.

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award recognizes high-potential, second-stage companies across Michigan that demonstrate strong growth, innovation, and community impact.

Winners are selected by judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations across the state based on employee or sales growth, sustainable competitive advantage, demonstrated intent and capacity for future growth, and other notable factors showcasing company success.

In addition to a competitive nomination pool, selected businesses undergo a rigorous due diligence process prior to final selection.

“It’s an honor to be recognized amongst Michigan’s small business community. We hope that the work that we do can help to add to the economic success of our local community and Michigan at large,” said Melissa Joy, founder of Pearl Planning.

Founder Melissa Joy Named to Forbes SHOOK 2026 Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors

Pearl Planning is also proud to share that Founder and Lead Financial Planner Melissa Joy has been named to the Forbes SHOOK 2026 Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors Michigan list.

This recognition highlights top women wealth advisors across the country who demonstrate excellence in client service, industry leadership, and overall impact. The SHOOK Research team evaluates advisors based on a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including experience, best practices, compliance records, and community involvement.

This is the third year Melissa Joy has been included on this list. The recognition reflects her ongoing leadership in the financial planning profession and her commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized financial guidance to clients while advancing the role of women in finance.

About Pearl Planning

Pearl Planning is a financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Dexter, Michigan.

Photo: Pearl Planning Founder and President Melissa Joy (C) with Financial Planners Toni Wander (L) and Alexa Kane. Courtesy of Pearl Planning.

