Grand Opening: Just Play Family Fun Center in Dexter

The Just Play Family Fun Center is a family-owned business with a simple mission: to create a fun, safe space where kids can play, explore, and make memories. This new business is finally ready to unveil what’s behind the name.

To learn more about this exciting new business, the Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Just Play owner Bianca Lazarte. This new business opens on Saturday, November 15.

“We’re incredibly excited, and honestly relieved to finally reach opening day,” Lazarte said. “This has been a long journey of planning, construction, and fine-tuning every detail to make sure families have a fun, safe, and welcoming indoor play space. Seeing the community’s enthusiasm has made all the long nights worth it. We can’t wait to see kids and families filling the space with energy and laughter.”

Describing Just Play, Lazarte said visitors will experience a 24,000 square feet indoor playground designed for all ages. It has multi-level play structures, slides, a bounce zone, climbing areas, pretend play, sensory activities, arcade games, a toddler/baby section, and even a small Pokémon + collectibles corner.

They also offer dedicated party rooms, a concession stand with kid-friendly snacks and drinks, and plenty of comfortable seating for parents.

Lazarte said, “Our goal was to create a space where families can stay, play, and enjoy time together.”

Know there’s been much anticipation about this new business, STN asked Lazarte what Just Play wants the community to know.

“We want the community to know that Just Play was built with Dexter families in mind,” she said. “We’re committed to being a clean, safe, and inclusive place for kids to burn energy year-round, especially during Michigan winters. We hope to become a place where families make memories, where kids celebrate birthdays, and where community groups and schools feel welcome. We genuinely value the support Dexter has shown us, and we’re excited to give that back through events, partnerships, and being an active member of the community.”

Just Play is located in Dexter at 7001 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road, Unit B. Its hours will be Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. It can be reached at 734-336-7529 or by email at [email protected].

To learn more go to https://www.justplayfamilyfun.com/.

Photo Just Play 1: The new business is located in Dexter at 7001 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road. photo by Lonnie Huhman

Photos Just Play 2,3,4: A look inside the new business. Photos courtesy of Just Family Fun Center