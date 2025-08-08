Trinity Health Michigan Names New Chief Clinical Officer

Caesar Gonzales II, M.D., M.H.C.M., has been appointed Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health Michigan, effective August 11. In this executive leadership role, Dr. Gonzales will fill the position previously held by Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, Ph.D., M.D., MHSA, who retired in June this year. Reporting to Shannon Striebich, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, Dr. Gonzales will collaborate closely with chief medical officers at each local hospital to provide unified clinical leadership across the statewide health system. He will oversee medical staff services, patient safety, risk, clinical quality and research, accreditation, informatics, and graduate medical education programs.

The chief clinical officer is an important member of Trinity Health Michigan’s executive leadership team given the size and complexities involved in managing a statewide health system. Trinity Health Michigan is among the largest health systems in the state, encompassing 10 hospitals with nearly 2,400 licensed beds. Additionally, it operates 34 medical centers and 23 urgent care facilities. Across its statewide footprint, it has more than 4,000 credentialed physicians and employs nearly 27,000 colleagues.

“Dr. Gonzales is a proven leader and champion for the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Striebich. “We’re confident he will build on his predecessor’s successes, helping ensure the communities we serve continue to receive exceptional care—while also leading the important work of integrating clinical services across our statewide health system.”

In addition to being a practicing, board-certified anesthesiologist, Dr. Gonzales brings a wealth of administrative leadership experience from his tenure at Centra Health in Virginia, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and previously as Vice President of Medical Affairs. In these roles, he provided direct oversight for a medical staff of 1,200+ across a four-hospital system that generated $2 billion in revenue annually and includes Magnet Designation, a Level II Trauma Center, and a Primary Stroke Center. His responsibilities spanned critical clinical areas, including acute care, perioperative services, emergency departments, critical care, and medical staff services, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding and command for managing a complex health system.

Dr. Gonzales’s experience also encompasses important financial functions such as contract negotiations, clinical improvement initiatives, and operational enhancements, consistently focusing on patient safety and quality. He has played a pivotal role in ensuring regulatory compliance, notably leading successful Joint Commission surveys. Additionally, his leadership has included developing clinician leadership programs and fostering strong relationships with medical staff and administrative teams, all of which has prepared him to lead and align diverse clinical operations across Trinity Health Michigan.

“As a proud Michigan native and physician by training, this opportunity feels like a homecoming,” said Dr. Gonzales. “I’m honored to join Trinity Health Michigan and look forward to working alongside our teams to serve the communities I know and love — and help shape the future of care in our state.”

Dr. Gonzales received his Associate of Science degree in Pre-Medicine/Pre-Medical Studies from Brigham Young University, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Neurobiology and Neurosciences from Brigham Young University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from the University of Michigan Medical School before completing his Anesthesiology Residency at Michigan Medicine. Most recently, he furthered his expertise by earning a Master of Health Care Management (M.H.C.M.) from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.