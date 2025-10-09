Unique Residential Community Going in Scio Township near I-94

Work has started on 105 acres of land off of Baker Road that will be transformed into a unique residential development. Called Encore at Heritage Woods Village, a big part of the plan is described as an age-targeted, aging-in-place senior living community.

The work going on there has been noticeable more and more over the past few weeks; seeing the land off of Baker being prepared for the construction of the new development. The development, which was first introduced five years ago and received township approval in 2023, includes 105 acres; 61 acres of which will be devoted to open space.

On its website, Chase Properties describes part of the development this way:

“A 147-unit Class A ranch-style townhome community coming to Dexter, MI, just outside Ann Arbor. Strategically located along I-94, this development will cater to empty-nesters, retirees, and young professionals seeking the lifestyle of homeownership with the ease of rental living.”

The Encore at Heritage Woods Village project combines over 140 attached villas, 82 duplex units and an 85,000-square-foot facility offering a range of options from independent apartments to skilled nursing care,

The senior adult living facility building is expected to contain the following:

Nursing Home (skilled care): 42 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 50 beds,

Home for the Aged (assisted living): 15 single rooms; 4 double rooms – 23 beds,

Home for the Aged (memory care): 12 single rooms; 3 double rooms – 18 beds,

Independent Living: 19 one-bedroom apartments; 1 two-bedroom apartment; 5 studio apartments – 26 beds

There will be a single boulevard access point at Baker Road, opposite and north of the westbound exit/entrance ramp for I-94. A second access point to Marshall Road is being provided as an emergency access only.

When presenting the plan to Scio Township officials, the planners said in part “the proposed 55 and over age targeted community is not age restricted but is focused on the needs of those over 55 with the possibility of aging in place by transitioning to greater services and care.”