Chelsea and Dexter Golfers Face Off in SEC Dual 

The Chelsea and Dexter girls’ golf teams faced off in an SEC dual meet at Inverness Golf Club Tuesday and it was the Dreadnaughts that came out on top.

Dexter took down the Bulldogs 171-207 to remain undefeated in the SEC with a 5-0 league record.

Avery Manning fired a one-over par 37 to lead the way for Dexter.

Maddy Manning followed with 41 and Millie Truesdell 43.

Sophia Dettling shot 50, Eleni Michos 52 and Ellie Anderson 54.

Aubrey Trent led Chelsea with a round of 51.

The Bulldogs were consistent with their scoring with four golfers finishing with scores of 52. Emma Ruszkiewicz, Kate McKenzie, Avery Olaveson, and Leighton Diesing all grouped together for the second spot, while Hannah Beda shot 60.

Dexter returns to action Thursday at Montore in a tri-meet with the Trojans and Pinckney.

Chelsea hosts a tri-meet with Ann Arbor Pioneer and Bedford Thursday.

Photos by Mike Williamson