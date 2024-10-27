Fast Start Lifts Dexter Past Rival Chelsea

A fast start was the difference in the game as Dexter used a big first half to take down rival Chelsea 35-6 Friday night.

The win was the second in three years for the Dreadnaughts after snapping a 26-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

The matchup was a de facto SEC championship game between the SEC Red and SEC White champions, but it was all Dexter from the start.

Dexter won the coin toss and took the ball first and wasted no time, driving down the field and scoring on a Ronny Johnson one-yard run.

Chelsea went three-and-out on its first drive and Dexter took over and took a 14-0 lead with a five-yard TD run by Johnson.

The game was blown open on the ensuing kickoff when Dexter forced a fumble that was picked up by Grant Goodrich, who returned it 22 yards for a score giving the Dreadnaughts two touchdowns in 15 seconds and a 21-0 lead.

Chelsea took the next kickoff and drove inside the Dexter 10-yardline, but the drive stalled and the Bulldogs settled for a field goal by Jimmy Sciackitano to cut the lead to 21-3.

The Bulldogs defense forced a turnover on downs on Dexter’s next drive and moved down the field for another Sciackitano field goal to cut the lead to 21-6.

Dexter answered with Johnson’s third touchdown of the game from a yard out with just over a minute remaining in the half for a 28-6 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the third and the Dreadnaughts sealed the win with Johnson’s fourth score of the night midway through the fourth to make the final 35-6.

Johnson finished his big night for Dexter with 103 yards rushing and four TD’s.

Cooper Arnedt was 19-27 passing for 215 yards and rushed for 47.

Jaiden Juback had a big receiving night with 10 catches for 108 yards, while Cole Novara had five catches for 55 yards. Jack DeMerrell caught two passes for 19 yards, Nathan Gersh one for 15, and Gabe Rychener one for seven.

Both teams will find out first round playoff opponents Sunday night and will likely both be at home for the first two rounds with wins in D2 for Dexter and D4 for Chelsea.