April 19, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

ChelseaChelsea Business

Chelsea Attorney Chooses Business Successor

chelsea business, John A. McDermott

After more than 20 years of dedicated service to the Chelsea community, attorney John A. McDermott has announced his retirement, and chosen successor, Leigh Anne Beauchamp, who will take over their established law practice effective May 1, 2025.

Leigh Beauchamp, a graduate of Wayne State University Law School, brings 28 years of legal experience and a commitment to the same principles of integrity, professionalism, and client care that have been the hallmark of John McDermott’s practice for over two decades. Having worked directly alongside McDermott for the past two years, Beauchamp has developed a familiarity with the firm’s clients, processes, and values.

Beauchamp was chosen for her legal expertise in Estate Planning, Probate, and Elder Law, compassionate approach to client relationships, and her dedication to community. Beauchamp is committed to maintaining the firm’s high standards while also bringing a fresh perspective to serve her clients’ evolving needs.

Mr. McDermott extends his heartfelt gratitude to all clients who have trusted him with their legal matters over the past decades. It has been his “honor and privilege” to serve this community. The firm will continue to operate at its current location at 1171 S Main St #6, Chelsea, MI 48118.

Latest articles

Chelsea Attorney Chooses Business Successor

STN Staff

Chelsea Senior Center Welcomes New Ease the Day Program Co-Leader

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News