Chelsea Attorney Chooses Business Successor

After more than 20 years of dedicated service to the Chelsea community, attorney John A. McDermott has announced his retirement, and chosen successor, Leigh Anne Beauchamp, who will take over their established law practice effective May 1, 2025.

Leigh Beauchamp, a graduate of Wayne State University Law School, brings 28 years of legal experience and a commitment to the same principles of integrity, professionalism, and client care that have been the hallmark of John McDermott’s practice for over two decades. Having worked directly alongside McDermott for the past two years, Beauchamp has developed a familiarity with the firm’s clients, processes, and values.

Beauchamp was chosen for her legal expertise in Estate Planning, Probate, and Elder Law, compassionate approach to client relationships, and her dedication to community. Beauchamp is committed to maintaining the firm’s high standards while also bringing a fresh perspective to serve her clients’ evolving needs.

Mr. McDermott extends his heartfelt gratitude to all clients who have trusted him with their legal matters over the past decades. It has been his “honor and privilege” to serve this community. The firm will continue to operate at its current location at 1171 S Main St #6, Chelsea, MI 48118.