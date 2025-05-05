Heydlauff’s Appliances’ 2025 Chef Series Begins

Heydlauff’s Appliances will host Afrim Ramaxhiku, the head butcher for Grand River Breweries, The Manchester Market, and The Manchester Market Commissary, and Chef Mike Jacobson, Culinary Director on May 15, from 4:30 – 6pm at 113 N. Main Street, Chelsea for their annual Chef Series.

Chef Afrim. Photo courtesy of Heydlauff’s Appliances

Chef Afrim brings a wealth of expertise and passion, providing high-quality meats and foods to restaurants across Michigan. After starting his culinary journey in Yugoslavia and honing his butchery skills in top kitchens throughout Europe, Afrim shares his knowledge and love for locally grown meats.

Chef Mike. Photo courtesy of Heydlauff’s Appliances

With an impressive 27 years in the culinary industry, Chef Mike has journeyed from humble beginnings as a server to leading kitchens with skill and vision. His dedication to the craft has earned him esteemed roles, including Executive Chef at Mitchell’s Fish Market and Culinary Director at Bobcat Bonnie’s.

“Heydlauff’s Live Kitchen is not just about cooking; it’s about transforming how you experience food,” Jake Heydlauff said. “Join us to witness Afrim’s mastery of butchery while exploring the powerful capabilities of Wolf appliances that can inspire your culinary creations.”

The 2025 Heydlauff’s Chef Series season will include two additional events on Aug 21 and Nov 13 events.

Reservations can be made by contacting sales@heydlauffs.com or calling 734-475-1221.