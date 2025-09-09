Chelsea Pulls Away from Jackson in SEC White Opener

The Chelsea football team shut down Jackson in the second half to help pull away for a 35-14 win over the Vikings in the SEC White opener Friday night.

Jackson jumped on top with a long touchdown run, but on the ensuing kickoff Nick Schultz sprinted 90 yards for a TD to tie the game at 7-7.

Following a defensive stop, Jax Ichesco hit his brother Gibby Ichesco with a TD pass to put the Bulldogs up 14-7.

Jackson answered, but the Bulldogs went back on top with a one-yard run by Jax Ichesco for a 20-14 halftime lead.

The defense shut down the Vikings in the second half and the offense found the endzone twice to put the game away.

Gibby Ichesco took a handoff and made some nifty moves to avoid five different tacklers and sprinted 35 yards for a score to push the lead to 28-14.

The Bulldogs wrapped up the scoring when Jax Ichesco hit Luke Cavanaugh for a 40-yard scoring pass to make the final 35-14.

Chelsea improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC White. The Bulldogs will host Adrian in the 2025 home opener Friday night.