Defending State Champs End Chelsea Football Season

The Chelsea football team gave it all they could, but it wasn’t enough as defending D4 state champion Goodrich ended the Bulldogs season 27-7 Friday night.

The Bulldogs battled all night, but the Martian defense shut down the Chelsea offense in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter.

Chelsea took the opening kick and drove into Martian territory, but a loss of 12 on a quarterback sack forced the Bulldogs to punt.

Goodrich drove into Chelsea territory and on the first play of the second quarter the Martians ran it in. The missed extra point made it 6-0.

The Martians pushed the lead to 13-0 midway through the second, but the Bulldogs answered with a 46-yard TD pass from Jax Ichesco to his brother Gibson Ichesco to cut the lead to 13-7 and it stayed that way through the half.

Goodrich extended the lead to 20-7 in the third when the Bulldogs offense put together a good try in attempt to answer.

Chelsea drove deep into Martian territory, but the ball was stripped on a big run and Goodrich recovered at the 25-yard line to end the Bulldogs threat.

The Martians put the game away in the fourth when their running back busted through the line, breaking several tackles and rambled into the endzone to make it 27-7 and that would be the final.

The Bulldogs graduate 26 players from this years squad that finished 9-2 on the season. They will return a lot of fire power on the offensive side of the ball and will have high hopes for a long playoff run in 2026.