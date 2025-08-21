Dexter Golfers Second at Dan Young Invitational

The Dexter girls’ golf team continued its impressive first week with a second-place finish at the Dan Young Invitational at Fox Hills Golf Club Wednesday.

The tournament featured numerous D1 and D2 state qualifiers at the event.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team-score of 326, only behind defending D1 state champion Northville with 295. Plymouth Salem was 48 strokes behind Dexter in third place.

Dexter placed three in the top ten with Avery Manning finishing runner-up with a one-over par 73.

Maddy Manning was eighth with a round of 82 and Ellie Anderson shot a career best to finish in ninth with a score of 83.

Millie Truesdell placed 13th with a score od 88 and Morgan Pomerantz was 20th with a 100.