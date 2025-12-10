FDA Recall: Lead Contamination in Lucky Foods Cinnamon

Consumers across the United States should be aware of a recent recall that highlights potential health risks. TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn, NY, has issued a nationwide recall of Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder due to potential contamination with elevated levels of lead. This recall affects the 40g pouches of cinnamon powder with a best-before date of September 15, 2027.

The recall is classified as a Class I recall, which is the most serious type, indicating a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death. Lead exposure can lead to a range of health issues, including developmental defects in children and kidney dysfunction in adults, especially with prolonged exposure.

Consumers who purchased this product between April 11 and September 1, 2025, should refrain from consuming it. The cinnamon powder was distributed to various retail outlets including grocery stores, convenience stores, and bakeries in states such as Michigan, Texas, and New York, among others. Those in possession of the affected product should check their pantry and contact TBC Distribution at 718-444-5556 for a refund.



















Link to original article.