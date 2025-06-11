June 11, 2025

Two Campers Found Dead at Remote Isle Royale Campground

Photo: McCargo Cove campground is one of many backcountry campsites on Isle Royale. Photo by Doug Marrin.

Park rangers at Isle Royale National Park responded to a tragic discovery late Sunday, June 8, after receiving two separate reports of deceased individuals at an unnamed remote backcountry campground. Rangers hiked 11 miles overnight and confirmed early Monday morning that two unidentified campers had been found dead. The cause of death has not been determined, and the incident remains under investigation.

Additional ground and air support joined the response on Monday, June 9. Park officials have not yet released further details, pending investigation and notification of next of kin. Updates will be shared as they become available.

Isle Royale National Park, located in the northwest corner of Lake Superior, is one of the most remote and least-visited national parks in the United States. The island is known for its rugged wilderness, dense forests, inland lakes, and a popular backpacking route along the Greenstone Ridge. Spanning over 200 square miles and accessible only by boat or seaplane, Isle Royale offers solitude for campers and hikers, but also presents challenges due to its isolation and limited cell service.

