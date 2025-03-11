Renovation Work on Saline Middle School is Getting Underway

The next big phase in bond work for Saline Area Schools will include the senior center, middle school classrooms and Liberty Athletic complex.

The school district is inviting the public to commemorate the start of the projects on Thursday, March 20. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled that day at 3:30 p.m. In his recent community message, Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch announced this upcoming event.

“Construction will begin soon for the planned renovations in and around Saline Middle School which will involve expanded and renovated spaces for the Saline Area Senior Center, Huron Valley Beauty Academy (SWWC Cosmetology programs), Middle School Life Skills classrooms, Middle School STEAM classrooms and extracurricular spaces, and the Middle School/Liberty Athletic complex.”

These projects are funded through the voter-approved 2022 bond, which is expected to generate $180,000,000 for various projects in the district.

In inviting the public, the school district said, “These projects are made possible thanks to the support of our community members who voted to support the passage of the 2022 bond.”

The middle school is located at 7190 N. Maple Road.