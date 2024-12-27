Saline’s Unified Basketball Players will face Dexter before Pistons Game

Saline’s Unified Basketball teams have an awesome opportunity coming up that the community can help support them through.

In a Facebook post, Saline High School said, “The Saline Unified Sports team has been working hard to make unified sports a reality in our district. Along with games scheduled against Dexter and Milan during the season for the high school, we are also playing Dexter at Little Caesar’s Arena before a Pistons game on Friday, January 31. Heritage will also be competing against Dexter.”

This was re-emphasized by Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch in his Dec. 20 community message. He said:

“Saline Area Schools is proud to offer Unified Sports programs, bringing together individuals with and without intellectual disabilities through the power of sports. Saline Unified Basketball teams at SHS and Heritage School will participate in a Unified Showcase at Little Caesar’s Arena on January 31 prior to the Pistons game. Members of the Saline Community are encouraged to attend in support of our students.”

The Special Olympics webpage said this program “empowers individuals with and without intellectual disabilities to engage through the power of sports.”

For the upcoming event before the Pistons game, Saline’s Unified program will receive $5 for every ticket sold and will receive an additional $500 if they sell over 100 tickets.

Additional information, including ticket sales is available at pistons.com/salineunified.

All tickets include access to both the Unified Showcase and the Pistons game, a Unified Showcase winter beanie, and a donation to the Saline Unified program.

Photo: One of Saline’s Unified Basketball teams. Courtesy of Saline Video on YouTube