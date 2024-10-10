Saline Area Schools Submits an Appeal to the MHSAA

Saline High School varsity football players went before the board of education again to urge the school district to appeal the decision to forfeit three games of their season.

At the Oct. 8 Saline Area Schools (SAS) Board of Education meeting, a handful of players attended with some of them speaking during public comment. This follows up the special meeting from Oct. 3, when a full house of community members, including players from the varsity team and family members, asked the school district to go to the MHSAA and appeal the games forfeited.

This all stems from the decision by the school district that was communicated to varsity football families by SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch on Oct. 1. His message said in part:

“When residency concerns that potentially impacted athletic eligibility were brought to the attention of Athletic Director Mantha and me, we investigated, and in the interest of honesty and integrity, self-reported those concerns to the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).”

“Failure to establish residency pursuant to MHSAA guidelines and residency fraud are serious infractions. As a result of these infractions, our Saline HS Varsity Football team will unfortunately be forfeiting the first three games of the 2024 varsity football season. The Athletic Department is responsible for enforcing MHSAA regulations.”

This decision has been met with disagreement by many in the school district community. Some have said it felt rushed and that the entire team should not be punished.

Isaac Furlong, a center for the Saline Varity Football Team, spoke at the Oct. 8 school board meeting. He urged the school district to do what it is right and put more effort into appealing the forfeited games in order to correct a wrong.

“I think it is right that we overturn these forfeits and allow my teammate to play out the rest of the season,” Furlong said to the school board.

Team co-captain Coleman Ross also spoke. He also said the appeal should be made with urgency and that he and his teammates have worked too hard to now have their season hurt by something they had nothing to do with.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with SAS by email on Oct. 9, about the latest on the situation.

Jackelyn Martin, Saline Area Schools Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, informed STN on Oct. 9, “at the direction of the Board of Education, Superintendent Laatsch submitted an appeal to MHSAA today. We have not received a timeline related to the response.”

photo: Isaac Furlong speaks at the Oct. 8 Saline school board meeting. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools