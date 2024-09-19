Scio Township has a Temporary Solution for Vacant Township Manager Duties

Scio Township has made a number of decisions regarding the job or better yet jobs of the township manager.

With the role of township manager now vacant after Joyce Parker stepped down from the spot on Sept. 15 and no replacement on hand, the township board at its Sept. 10 meeting delegated some duties connected to the manager’s role in order to make sure these responsibilities are met and fulfilled.

Effective Sept. 16, the Office Coordinator will report directly to the Board of Trustees as will the Human Resources Generalist and Code Enforcement Officer. The Township Supervisor will supervise the Fire Chief, Project Manager and Parks Director while the Township Clerk will supervise the Finance Team.

Board Trustee Jillian Kerry will supervise the Utilities Director; Board Trustee Kathleen Knol will supervise the Planning and Zoning consultant and Engineer consultant while the HR Generalist will supervise the IT Team. Knol will also represent the township at the regular meetings with the city of Ann Arbor in regard to the water contract.

It’s expected these are temporary designations until another manager candidate can be found.

The Office Coordinator is also getting some additional duties that will come with an increase in pay of 20 percent per hour, from $34.15 to $40.99. Some of these additional duties include attending board meetings, ensuring township policies and procedures are followed by providing day to day guidance to other staff and officers on applicable policies and procedures to work carried out, and working with the supervisor to prepare proposed agendas for board meetings.

In another decision, the board designated the township clerk act as FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) Coordinator, who then can also designate other township staff to act on their behalf to accept and process written requests for the township’s public records and approve denials. The board also continued its designation of the township supervisor as the heads of the public body for the purposes of receiving FOIA appeals.