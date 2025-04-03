The Origin of Dexter’s Dreadnaught Mascot

How a World War I-era battleship inspired one of Michigan’s most distinctive high school mascots

By Doug Marrin with Nancy Van Blaricum from the Dexter Area Museum

Photo: Dexter High School Yearbook first displayed the Dreadnaught Mascot in 1968. Photo: Public Domain

Dexter High School’s unique Dreadnaught mascot was born out of wartime patriotism, student choice, and the leadership of one influential educator.

Origins of the Dreadnaught Name

The name “Dreadnaught” carries a deep historical significance for Dexter High School. While the term originally referred to the British battleship HMS Dreadnought, launched in 1906, its adoption as Dexter High School’s mascot reflects a legacy of strength and resilience.

Dexter historian Nancy Van Blaricum explains, “The earliest recorded use of ‘Dreadnaught’ as the school’s nickname appeared in a Dexter Leader article from January 15, 1942. The student body had voted on the name, and it was officially adopted. Its first appearance was in a sports article after a basketball game against Pinckney.”

Van Blaricum thinks the decision likely reflected the patriotic spirit following the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor a month earlier. In its day, the Dreadnought-class battleships dominated the world’s navies. Van Blaricum suspects that the name was championed by then-coach Don Wilber, a figure who left a lasting mark on Dexter’s educational and athletic systems.

Clipping from the January 15, 1942, edition of the Dexter Leader announcing the new school mascot.

The Influence of Don Wilber

Don Wilber, born in Alma, Michigan, in 1917, arrived in Dexter in 1941 as a social science teacher and coach for football, basketball, and baseball. By September 1942, Wilber had risen to the position of principal. Van Blaricum adds, “However, that didn’t last too long as on October 15, 1942, DL Superintendent A. D. Van Aken resigned after 17 years, and on October 28, 1942, Don Wilber became the Superintendent of Schools. Although he was in this important position, he continued to coach the various teams through the years.”

Van Blaricum describes Wilber as more than just a coach. He was a transformative leader for Dexter’s schools. His leadership extended beyond athletics as he championed school reorganization to replace outdated one-room schoolhouses with modern community schools.

His efforts culminated in the passage of a school reorganization vote in 1950, laying the groundwork for the modern Dexter Community Schools system.

Teacher, Coach, Principal, and Superintendent Don Wilber retired on July 26, 1946, and, with his wife and two daughters, left for their new home in Allegan, where he went to work at Rockwell International for the next 27 years. He continued to work on improving School Reorganization by speaking to various school boards and even various colleges. He died in 1997.

Tradition Lives On

The legacy of Dexter’s Dreadnaughts continues to thrive through alumni events, school pride, and ongoing community recognition. A highlight came during the 45th reunion of the Dexter High School Class of 1945, where classmates reminisced about adopting the Dreadnaught name and selecting maroon and gold as the school’s official colors, with support from Superintendent Wilber.

Then, for their 50th reunion in 1995, Superintendent Don Wilbur attended and spoke to the class of 1945. He said he “was amazed at the changes that had taken place in the School Routine. When he was Superintendent of Schools here, he supervised the school, taught three regular classes per day, coached all the athletics in the school system and drove the school bus.”

The Dexter Dreadnaught Mascot as it appeared in the 1969 Dexter High School Yearbook (L) and as it is today.

A Broader Connection: The Lakeland, Florida Dreadnaughts

Interestingly, Dexter shares its unique nickname with Lakeland High School in Florida. While both schools drew inspiration from the battleship, in 1923, Lakeland’s principal famously described their football team as “moving like the majestic Dreadnought battleship.” Both schools now embrace shortened versions of the nickname, with Dexter favoring “Dread” and Lakeland opting for “Naught.”

A Legacy That Endures

Though Don Wilber retired in 1946, his legacy lives on through the traditions, school spirit, and educational advancements he championed. His influence has helped shape the identity of Dexter’s athletic and academic institutions.

Today, like the indomitable warships that once ruled the seas, the Dreadnaught name remains a powerful reminder of the community’s resilience, unity, and dedication to excellence.