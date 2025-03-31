Three Dexter Scouts Earn Prestigious Eagle Rank

Three Dexter Scouts—Dima Griffiths, Martino Pavesi, and Jack Sayler—earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank, demonstrating leadership and service through impactful community projects.

Photo: (L-R) Dima Griffiths, Martino Pavesi, and Jack Sayler. Photo by Scott Clipper, Troop 477.

Three Dexter students—Dima Griffiths, Martino Pavesi, and Jack Sayler—have achieved Scouting America’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout rank. The trio, who began their scouting journey together as Cub Scouts, were recognized at a combined Eagle Court of Honor on Monday, February 24, 2025, at the Troop 477 cabin on Webster Church Road.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank, “Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully lead fellow scouts, friends, and family members to complete a community, church, or synagogue-related service project to earn their Eagle,” explains Scoutmaster Greg Brand.

Earning the Eagle Scout rank is a rare accomplishment, with only six percent of all Scouts reaching this milestone. Griffiths, Pavesi, and Sayler are the 129th, 130th, and 132nd Eagle Scouts in Dexter Troop 477, which is chartered by Webster United Church of Christ and known for its distinctive red berets.

Service Projects That Make a Difference

Griffiths, an avid fisherman and a member of the Dexter High School Bass Fishing, Swim, and Trap Shooting teams, led a bank stabilization project along Mill Creek behind the American Legion Hall in partnership with Trout Unlimited. Reflecting on his time in Scouting, Griffiths said his most memorable experience was going on a 10-day backpacking trip with his friends at the Philmont Scouting Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Pavesi, who is deeply involved in the Dexter High School Dreadbots robotics team and manages its outreach efforts, chose to enhance the local running trails. His project involved building and installing benches along the newly developed running trail next to the twin turfs at Dexter High School. One of his most cherished scouting experiences was the Mississagi River Trip in 2023, where he canoed 50 miles with friends and camped in scenic locations. One of his highlights was catching a big bass with Dima on their final stop.

Sayler, a multisport athlete for the Dexter Dreadnaughts, focused on revitalizing an outdoor pulpit at Huron River Methodist Church. His project involved replacing the sub-roof, reinforcing support boards, and reshingling the roof to ensure the structure’s longevity. Like Pavesi, Sayler also highlighted the Mississagi River Trip as his favorite scouting memory. “I made a lot of great memories with my fellow scouts,” he said.

A Ceremony of Recognition

At the Court of Honor, fellow scouts and leaders commended the three young men for their leadership, commitment, and dedication to service. Brand emphasizes the qualities that sets them apart is that these young men exemplify what it means to be an Eagle Scout. Their leadership, hard work, and commitment to their community make them outstanding role models.

Brand recalls that “Before presenting each Eagle Scout with their Eagle Badge, Eagle Certificate, and personalized plaque, Scoutmaster Verna took a final moment to share individual ambitions, admirable character qualities, and fond memories of time together in the program and concluded by assuring everyone in attendance that with young leaders like Dima, Martino, and Jack, the future of America is in good hands.”