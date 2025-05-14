White House Orders Federal Action to Block Invasive Carp from Great Lakes

Efforts to protect Michigan waters and economy gain presidential backing

Photo: Asian grass carp. Photo by Wrangel

In a move aimed at safeguarding the ecological and economic integrity of the Great Lakes, President Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum on May 13, 2025, ordering key federal agencies to accelerate efforts to stop invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes Basin.

“Invasive carp are nearing the entry point to the Great Lakes, which, if breached, would irreparably damage native fish species like walleye, yellow perch, and lake whitefish,” the memorandum warns, noting the looming threat to an ecosystem that underpins billions of dollars in recreation, tourism, and fishing across eight states.

Asian carp are a group of four invasive cyprinid fish species – bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp, and black carp – native to Asia. They were introduced to the US for aquaculture purposes but have since migrated north for decades, establishing themselves in various waterways and posing a threat to native fish populations and ecosystems. These aggressive fish, some weighing over 100 pounds, are known for their rapid growth, high reproductive rates, and voracious feeding habits, which allow them to outcompete native fish for resources.

The memorandum places particular emphasis on the Brandon Road Interbasin Project near Joliet, Illinois — a federally authorized infrastructure plan intended to stop the carp’s advance. “The Federal Government has provided $274 million for this project,” the President stated, noting that construction has stalled due to the Illinois governor’s delay in acquiring needed land and issuing permits.

To overcome these delays, the President directed his administration to “achieve maximum speed and efficiency at the Federal level.” He instructed the Secretaries of the Interior, Commerce, Army, and the EPA Administrator to “expeditiously implement the most effective mechanisms, barriers, and other measures to prevent the migration and expansion of invasive carp.”

The memorandum sets a clear deadline: Illinois should acquire the necessary land by July 1, 2025, and approve all permits within 30 days of their eligibility.

Beyond the Brandon Road project, the memo also tasks the EPA with prioritizing infrastructure efforts to remove invasive carp from the Upper Illinois Waterway and maintain barriers that already exist.

Presidential Memorandum: What It Means

Unlike an executive order, which has the force of law and is published in the Federal Register, a presidential memorandum functions more like a directive to federal agencies. It carries the authority of the president but is often more flexible in implementation. In this case, the memorandum aligns federal resources and mandates cooperation with state partners like Michigan to expedite anti-carp efforts.

What Michiganders Can Expect

For Michigan residents, the memorandum represents a federal push to protect the state’s freshwater resources, outdoor recreation industries, and thousands of jobs tied to Great Lakes fisheries and tourism. Should Illinois comply with the schedule, construction on critical barriers could begin this year. As the memorandum concludes, “The State of Illinois, where the Brandon Road Interbasin Project is located, must cease further delay in cooperating with this effort, for the sake of its own citizens and economy and for the sake of all of the Great Lakes