Wade Shows Brings Big Fun Back to Dexter This June

The American Legion and Knights of Columbus are teaming up to bring Wade Shows’ rides, games, and food back for a summer carnival June 19–21.

Dexter will enjoy not one but two festivals this summer. In addition to the annual Dexter Summer Festival in August, the American Legion and Knights of Columbus have collaborated for an early summer carnival.

The group is bringing back Wade Shows to Dexter this summer with rides, games, food, and entertainment for the community from June 19 to 21, 2025, on the grounds of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus on Dexter-Chelsea Road. The move comes as a follow-up to last year’s bicentennial celebration, which included Wade Shows.

“Due to the overwhelming success of the carnival and support by the community, Wade Shows will be returning this year to Dexter,” stated Mike Prelesnik, spokesperson. “We’re excited to return to Dexter to provide a fun family event for the community.”

The event will feature more than 16 rides, 10 games, and six food stands offering classic carnival fare such as elephant ears, lemonade, cotton candy, caramel apples, and corn dogs. A range of rides will cater to all ages, from family and kids’ rides to thrilling attractions like the Himalaya, Starship 4000, Sizzler, and Ferris wheel.

The carnival opens at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, and at noon on Friday and Saturday, June 20 and 21. Additional attractions include a craft show at the American Legion, live entertainment, and a beverage tent.

Parking will be available in the Broad Street city lots, with accessible parking located in front of the Knights of Columbus Hall. Discounted advance wristbands are available for purchase on the Wade Shows website at www.wadeshows.com. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the American Legion and Knights of Columbus to support their programming.

Photos courtesy of Wade Shows