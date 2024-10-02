Beloved Brewer and Dexter Icon Ron Jeffries Passes Away

The beloved Dexter-based brewer, known for his award-winning Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, recently moved to Hawaii to continue his craft.

Dexter has lost one of its most influential figures with the recent passing of Ron Jeffries, founder of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales. Known for his creativity and passion, Jeffries played a major role in bringing attention to Dexter and northern Michigan through his pioneering contributions to the craft beer industry.

His son, Daemon Jeffries, shared the news on Facebook, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we remember Ron Jeffries, a loving husband and father who touched the lives of many with his passion and creativity. Ron leaves behind his beloved wife Laurie, son Daemon, and daughter-in-law Ashley Megan, who carry forward his spirit of love and ohana.”

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, founded in 2004 by Ron and Laurie, initially gained fame through its unique brewing style and quickly expanded with locations across Michigan, including Dexter, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City. Ron’s legacy includes multiple award-winning beers, such as Oro de Calabaza, which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2004, and Bam Bière, named one of the best beers in America by Men’s Journal.

Ron’s son Daemon wrote, “Ron was not only a loving family man but also a creative genius and lifelong learner. He dedicated his life to sharing his knowledge, serving as a mentor in the brewing industry. As a legacy brewer and the founder of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, his contributions to the craft are immeasurable.”

Ron and his wife Laurie relocated to Hawaii a few years ago, where he continued to pursue his lifelong dream of brewing. In his final year, Ron embraced his new life in Hawaii, where he worked eagerly on his family brewery, Hilo Brewing Company, and enjoyed peaceful moments on his lanai with a pint in hand. His love for brewing, family, and life itself will forever be remembered by those who knew him. As Daemon poignantly noted, “He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire all who knew him.”

Ron Jeffries’ contributions to both the brewing world and the Dexter community will live on, cherished by friends, family, and fellow brewers alike.