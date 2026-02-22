Chelsea High School Students Hold Immigration Walkout

More than 80 students from Chelsea High School left class Friday afternoon to take part in a walkout focused on federal immigration enforcement policies.

Similar student demonstrations took place earlier this month in other Washtenaw County districts, including at Milan, Dexter and Saline high schools.

Students exited the school building early afternoon and walked to Pierce Park, gathering under the gazebo despite light snowfall and temperatures in the low teens.

Participants carried handmade signs with messages including “No Human is Illegal,” “Migration is Universal,” and “Abolish ICE.” Some signs referenced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by name, while others called for broader changes to immigration policy.

As the group walked through downtown, several motorists honked while passing by.

At the park, students took turns speaking through a megaphone. Speakers addressed immigration enforcement practices and described why they chose to participate.

“The generations before us have protested just like this,” one student said.

Another speaker said, “No one is safe when they’re taking people who are allowed to be here.”

Chelsea School District policy states that while students have rights to free expression, activities that significantly disrupt the educational process may be subject to disciplinary action. It was not immediately clear whether any disciplinary measures would be taken in connection with Friday’s walkout.

