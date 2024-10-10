Chelsea School Board Candidate Sheds Light On Her Positions

“When marginalized histories are erased, through book-banning or other means, the outcome all too often is oppression, dehumanization, and violence against members of that group.”



To help readers understand their options, The Sun Times News sent five questions to each candidate running for Chelsea School Board in the November election. Below are the responses received from incumbent Heidi Reyst.

Q: With public school funding often being stretched thin, what strategies would you implement to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to maintain and improve student resources, programs, and staff compensation?

Heidi Reyst

A key element of balancing those competing interests is focusing on student retention and growth. That requires a strong administrative team, a forward looking superintendent, and a board of education that collaborates with those individuals while also asking the hard questions when it comes to district finances. Answering those questions comes in the form of determining what is needed versus what is wanted based on budget realities and identifying what must happen now versus what can be deferred.

Chelsea School Board candidate incumbent Heidi Reyst. Photo courtesy Tressie Davis.

As it pertains to attracting new students to the district, it’s crucial that we have strong academics, diverse extra-curricular activities, and ultimately prepare students for life after high school. I support and will suggest strategies that favor retention. Student growth is a bit more complicated as that requires adding new students to the district. I support school of choice strategies as well. As a board member the best strategies to support are those which address strong academic programs, and diverse extra-curricular activities. Chelsea excels in both of areas and in many respects, it’s due to a data-driven approach. When it comes to voting on initiatives as a board member, this data driven approach helps to make impactful decisions that are in the best interest of the district.

Q. As students prepare for diverse post-graduation paths, how do you plan to integrate or expand career and technical education offerings to prepare students for both college and careers?

Heidi Reyst

I have two children in the District, and last year I learned about the WSEC Tech Center. As a parent I was extremely impressed. As a board member I was able to check off an item that I was unclear about. Despite having multiple advanced degrees, I do not believe that a bachelor’s degree is the only ticket to success after high school. I’m also an HR consultant, and I see so many roles that require a degree, when in fact, the skills required have no correlation to a four-year degree. Technology, trades, services roles and healthcare programs are not only in need, but they can also take much less time and money to get there. As a board member, I will encourage initiatives that balance between preparing for 4 year college careers and fulfilling careers that focus like the aforementioned trades, etc.

Q. The mental health and well-being of students are a growing concern in schools. What policies or initiatives would you support to ensure that Chelsea students have access to adequate mental health education and resources?

Heidi Reyst

The District’s strategic plan is focused on engagement, health and safety and the vision of the portrait of a graduate. That portrait addresses ACADEMIC, SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL aspects for students. This entails ongoing check-ins with students, which is proactive versus reactive. Just recently, a Community Social Worker position was filled, which is a partnership with Washtenaw Community Mental Health, Chelsea Police Department, Chelsea Community Hospital, and the Chelsea School District. As a current board member, I support such innovate ways to fulfill a community need, but also appreciate the efforts to be collaborative. As a psychologist, I’m in favor of the this especially because this position bridges the school district with the Chelsea Police Department. Crises often don’t require law enforcement, but when they do the collaboration can be very effective.

Q. School safety is a significant concern nationwide with yet another school shooting recently in Georgia. How do you plan to strengthen or revise Chelsea’s safety protocols to ensure a secure learning environment for students and staff?

Heidi Reyst

This response will likely sound like a broken record. Much like the focus on proactivity with the

Community Social Worker, the district created a new position: Director of Safety and Security. As a board member it was incumbent on myself to fully understand the breadth of the role before determining if it would be supported. Once clear on the how the role was to function within the district, I was in support. Having a role fully dedicated to safety that also collaborates with other key entities within the community is sensible in my estimation. As other initiatives regarding safety arise, I will need a full understanding of the initiative and the goals that it will attain, to lend my full support. As a board member and parent, I am appreciative that the roles are multi-faceted and will bring different experiences, perspective and strategy to the table.

Q. With ongoing debates over censorship and curriculum content, including race, gender, and history education, how will you ensure that Chelsea’s curriculum is inclusive and representative of all student’s backgrounds?

Heidi Reyst

As a member of the LGBTQ community, I fully understand the need for representation, especially as it pertains to school boards. When marginalized histories are erased, through book-banning or other means, the outcome all too often is oppression, dehumanization, and violence against members of that group. If there is a book that is not someone’s cup of tea, feel free to move on.