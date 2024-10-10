Chelsea Schools Welcome a New Psychologist and Social Worker

Keeping in mind the goal of health and wellness, the Chelsea School District has brought on two new staff members to help with their approach in promoting the social, emotional and mental well-being of each student.

At Oct. 7 CSD Board of Education meeting, the school district introduced Ellen Hicks as the new Psychologist at North Creek Elementary School and hired Rachel Tierney as a Social Worker at Chelsea High School.

North Creek principal Casey Westcott went before the school board and welcomed Hicks to the community. Wescott said Hicks is connecting with kids, whether in the hallways or one on one. He said she is student-focused and is doing a great job establishing relationships with staff.

Hicks is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned multiple degrees in school psychology. Previously, she was a School Psychologist for Saline Area Schools.

In hiring Tierney, Marcus Kaemming, CSD Assistant Superintendent, said in his recommendation that references for “Rachel spoke very positively about her.”

He said her previous supervisor stated that she is great at communication with families and staff, and she went on to say Tierney knows the law extremely well and writes impeccable IEP’s (individualized education program).

Kaemming said her recommendation ended with this statement: “She will be a huge loss for Manchester, but a huge gain for Chelsea.”

Tierney has Bachelor of Science in Social Work and Master of Social Work from New York University. She had served as Manchester Community Schools’ Special Education Supervisor.

The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Mike Kapolka about the new additions and asked how they help the district.

He said hiring qualified and experienced social workers and psychologists is essential for addressing the mental health and emotional needs of students, ensuring they have the support necessary to succeed both academically and personally.

“These positions play a key role in fostering a safe and supportive learning environment, helping students navigate challenges such as stress, anxiety, and social issues,” Kapolka said. “This aligns directly with our goal of health and wellness by promoting the social, emotional, and mental well-being of every student in the district.”