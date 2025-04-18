April 18, 2025

Construction to Close Silver Lake Day Use Area Entrance Through July

Pinckney Rec Area, Silver Lake Pinckney

Photo: Google Streetview

A construction and pavement improvement project at the Silver Lake Day Use Area will begin Friday, April 18, 2025, and is expected to continue through July 30, 2025.

During this time, the main entrance to Silver Lake from Dexter Townhall Road will be closed to all forms of traffic, including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Trails in the area will remain open and accessible via the Halfmoon Lake Day Use Area, located at 8725 Hankerd Road, Gregory, MI 48137. A trail connector is located across from the Halfmoon Lake entrance.

Google Maps

Visitors planning to hike or bike to Blind Lake Campground are also advised to use the Halfmoon Lake Day Use Area during the construction period.

Project timeline updates will be shared on the park’s official Facebook page as they become available.

