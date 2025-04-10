Discover Summer Fun and Learning with Saline Community Education

Enrollment is now open for Saline Community Education’s Summer 2025 programs

Saline Community Education has rolled out an exciting lineup of programs for Summer 2025, offering something for every age group—from early learners to older adults. With courses designed to enrich minds, foster creativity, and encourage movement, this season’s offerings reflect the district’s belief that learning never stops. A sampling of this summer’s courses are:

For Early Learners (Ages 4–5)

Young children can get a head start with foundational literacy and creative exploration:

Early Literacy Learning for Young Learners : Focuses on phonics, reading, and comprehension.

: Focuses on phonics, reading, and comprehension. Mad Science: Digging Dinos: A hands-on science adventure including fossil-making and rock hunting.

For Elementary Students (Grades K–5)

Children can sharpen their academic skills or discover new talents:

Cartoon Drawing – Young Rembrandts : Kids explore character drawing and storytelling through art.

: Kids explore character drawing and storytelling through art. Chess Lions : Teaches critical thinking through beginner and intermediate chess strategy.

: Teaches critical thinking through beginner and intermediate chess strategy. Spring After-School Basketball : Develops basketball fundamentals in a fun, supportive environment.

: Develops basketball fundamentals in a fun, supportive environment. Heritage Tennis Lessons: Builds hand-eye coordination through beginner tennis skills.

For Upper Elementary & Middle Schoolers (Grades 4–8)

Students transitioning to new schools or developing deeper interests can choose from:

Bridge 4 & Bridge 6 : Helps students adjust to new school environments with tours and team-building.

: Helps students adjust to new school environments with tours and team-building. Magic and Mystic Arts : A Harry Potter-themed creative class full of art and imagination.

: A Harry Potter-themed creative class full of art and imagination. AccelerateKID Duo Tech Camps : Teaches Roblox game development, JavaScript, Minecraft, and 3D printing.

: Teaches Roblox game development, JavaScript, Minecraft, and 3D printing. Field Hockey League (Grades 3–8): Combines team sports with physical development.

For High School Students (Grades 9–12)

Older students can earn credits, prepare for college, or explore career paths:

Credit-Based Summer School : Offers physical education and other subjects for credit advancement or recovery.

: Offers physical education and other subjects for credit advancement or recovery. Great Lakes SAT Prep : Personalized online SAT instruction and test strategies.

: Personalized online SAT instruction and test strategies. Intro to Imaging & CAD for Beginners : Teaches graphic design and 3D modeling software skills.

: Teaches graphic design and 3D modeling software skills. Baking Bootcamp: Introduces kitchen chemistry through fun and tasty recipes.

For Adults & Seniors (Ages 18+)

Adults can take enrichment classes to learn new hobbies, upgrade job skills, or stay active:

Instant Piano & Guitar for Busy People : Teaches musical skills with no experience required.

: Teaches musical skills with no experience required. AI-Powered Business & Mastering ChatGPT : Equips entrepreneurs and professionals with AI tools.

: Equips entrepreneurs and professionals with AI tools. iPhone Photography & Introduction to Photography : Improves visual storytelling for hobbyists and creatives.

: Improves visual storytelling for hobbyists and creatives. Functional Fitness & Choi Kwang Do Martial Arts : Offers health-focused physical activities.

: Offers health-focused physical activities. Cracking the Code to Medicare: Demystifies the Medicare process for seniors.

For complete course listings and sign up, visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com.