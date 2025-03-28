Saline Celebrates National Reading Month with Ocean-Themed Fun

From sea-themed reading challenges to intergenerational pen pals, Saline schools, seniors, and the library are making literacy an adventure this National Reading Month.

Photo: Dive Into Reading courtesy of Saline Schools

“Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away!”

― Dr. Seuss from ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’

Reading takes you places – with your imagination or by expanding your literacy skills. And so National Reading Month was created for March – to honor Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Come with me, and see how the Saline community promotes reading.

“By Making Books Come Alive We Hope to Foster a Lifelong Love of Reading “

To celebrate National Reading Month, Saline’s elementary schools plan a whirlwind of activities buoyed by a selected theme – this year it’s ‘Under the Sea.’ School Media Specialists plan and organize a month of fun and engaging ocean-themed daily activities that include reading challenges, an author visit, dress-up days, and Camp Read-A-Lot.

Bekah Lantis, Media Specialist at Woodland Meadows, describes her role as “an essential part of the learning environment at an elementary school. We blend literacy, technology, and creativity to support our young students. And we inspire a love for reading. One of the most rewarding parts of this job is seeing a child’s face light up when they discover the perfect book.”

Camp Read a Lot courtesy of Saline Schools

Harvest Media Specialist Melissa Reeves enjoys “getting creative and finding exciting ways to engage young students in literacy. It’s an opportunity to show students that reading isn’t just a skill – it’s an adventure. It’s also a time to celebrate and recognize how much they’ve grown as readers throughout the school year. By making books come alive in ways that inspire curiosity and joy, we hope to foster a lifelong love of reading.”

For Mary Ledford, Media Specialist at Pleasant Ridge, “There is always something exciting happening in our libraries that can help our students fall in love with reading, but National Reading Month takes it to the next level. Challenges come with rewards and recognition, motivating children to read more and reach personal goals. We build a reading community where students have fun and continue to enjoy reading long after March.”

Under the Sea song

Anytime We Can Help Kids Make Connections, the More Meaningful the Learning

Even the Art, Innovation Lab, and Music Department at Pleasant Ridge get in on the fun. Art Teacher Christine Marsh explains, “Anytime we can help kids make connections, the deeper and more meaningful the learning. This year we built and painted ocean-themed projects with Tina D’Andrea-Conlon’s Innovation lab, and each class created their own individual creatures for the ‘Glow Show’ – well over 400 pieces on display that literally glow.”

Even Music teacher Abby Reeder dove into the theme, by designing a nautically themed spring concert featuring Disney’s ‘Under the Sea.’

Teachers like Tracey Williamson at Woodland Meadows see the benefits of the festivities. “Kids appreciate that the whole school is celebrating together – not just one classroom or grade level, but the entire school.” Tracey stresses the importance of good reading skills, as it “empowers children to become lifelong learners, critical thinkers, and engaged members of society.”

Proving it ‘takes a village,’ other organizations in the community cultivate and promote the joy and benefits of reading year-round.

Tracey Williamson’s 3rd grade class pose with books photo by Sue Kelch

How Seniors Contribute to a Child’s Education

Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator at Saline Area Senior Center (SASC), talks about their intergenerational partnership with the school system. “I’m a former teacher and love how the SASC contributes to a child’s education through helping with reading and pen pal programs. Teachers who need support in their classroom utilize our senior volunteer readers/listeners, giving students extra attention to hone their skills. If you can read and write, you can do anything!”

Megan also talks about the pen pal program. “Pen pals give a child an authentic experience while working on writing skills. When an 8-year-old is writing to a 90-year-old, cool exchanges can take place via the art of letter reading and writing!”

SASC volunteer Dave Talaga participates in both the pen pal and reader program. “My first student pen pal was Tyler years ago – I still have the friendship bracelet he made.”

Lucy Crossey,SASC volunteer and former Board President, comments, “Pen pal letters give insight into their favorite class, family, pets, holidays, and interests beyond the classroom. I enjoy their energy, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn.”

Glow Show photo by Sue Kelch

Literacy is the Foundation for Equity

Washtenaw Literacy serves 1,000 residents a year, and Executive Director Carole McCabe exclaims, “Every month is reading month at Washtenaw Literacy!” She details their mission, which supports a broad range of literacy components, including “reading, writing, math, digital literacy, and English as a Second Language. We also partner with adult learners and help develop skills to pursue their goals by providing free literacy support through a network of trained volunteer tutors.”

McCabe maintains that “When adults expand their literacy skills, it has a positive impact on their health, parenting, education, employment, housing, and civic engagement. We believe that literacy is the foundation for equity.”

Pen Pal letters photo by Sue Kelch

Igniting a Joy of Discovery and Building Community

No article on reading and literacy is complete without mentioning the library, where the heart of literacy lives. Saline Area District Library’s mission is to “ignite a joy of discovery and build community through resources, opportunities, and new ideas.” With a whole array of books, catalogs, magazines and programs such as Read to a Dog, Pajama Story Time, and Summer Reading Program, every day is a celebration.

Read to A Dog Saline Library Photo by Sue Kelch

Oh, the Places You’ll Go

Dr. Seuss wrote: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Go out, find a book, and travel to places faraway.

For information on Washtenaw Literacy go to www.washtenawliteracy.org

For information on the Saline Area Senior Center, go to www.salineseniors.org

For information on the Saline District Library go to www.salinelibrary.org