Saline’s Leader of the Band Retires After 30 Years

After three decades of shaping young musicians, Nate Lampman is set to retire, leaving behind a legacy of music, mentorship, and unforgettable performances.

In 1981, Dan Fogelberg wrote the iconic song “Leader of the Band”. The lyrics included the line, “But his blood runs through my instrument and his song is in my soul. My life has been a poor attempt to imitate the man, I’m just a living legacy to the leader of the band.”

Ponder just how many Saline High School students this might apply to.

It has been said that there is no greater bond, no more magical a moment, than when learning occurs between a teacher and student. And after thirty years, Nate Lampman, the leader of the band at Saline High School, will retire at the end of this school year. And he leaves a legacy of music that will live on in the halls of the high school long after he departs.

What does thirty years of teaching really mean? Ponder the answer for a minute.

Over 3,000 students taught. Mentoring over fifty student teachers. Hundreds of football games. Hundreds of marching band formations. Hundreds of pages of music prepared for marching band members to play. More conversations with parents than can be remembered.

And looking into the smiling faces of thousands and thousands of students as they discover they really can play that instrument.

“After thirty years, my wife and I have talked, and planned, for my time as a teacher to come to an end,” Lampman said. “We will be moving to Traverse City to be closer to family. I am close to my in-laws and we want to be close to them.”

When asked what his most cherished memory as the “leader of the band” was, without hesitation, Lampman pointed to taking the band to the Chicago Symphony Hall. “I was in awe standing on the same platform as Leonard Bernstein, Andre Previn, Richard Strauss and John Williams. I was humbled just to think that I was standing where those great men once stood.”

Saline Bands always performed well in their regional competitions. “It is always so gratifying to watch your students grow, work hard trying to perfect music and then when it counts the most, they deliver a perfect performance,” Lampman said. “I think a key to being a successful teacher is being able to enjoy the success of your students while not needing to take any of the attention away from the kids.”

“I can tell within a short period of time whether a student teacher can do that, and if they can, I know they will develop into a good teacher,” Lampman continued.

Lampman cited the COVID years, especially 2021, as the most challenging of his entire career. “I learned very clearly what was most important to students during that time,” Lampman said, “It was the music. It was playing music with other kids. It was being a part of something special that mattered most.”

One regret that Lampman had was that the band never got the opportunity to play internationally. “We were doing fund-raising for the chance to play in London and Wales in 2001, but the tragedy of 9/11 cancelled that opportunity. That was so disappointing.”

Nate Lampman is counting down his remaining time as a teacher. He walks around the band room, looking at Saline High School bands through the years, and everything those bands have accomplished. And he smiles. And remembers.

Nate Lampman is satisfied that the band program will be in good hands next year. And that is important to him. “I found myself worrying about the freshmen kids who were new to the band this year. Leaving them was difficult for me,” Lampman said. “But I know they will be OK. The program will continue.”

Lampman was especially proud of the culture that he helped to create and sustain. “In music, the arts, there is a place for everyone. Anyone can find their place in music,” he concludes.

