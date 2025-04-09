Saline Area Schools will be getting New Furniture and a Solar Roof Installation  

Saline Area Schools made some big financial decisions at the April 8 school board meeting, including devoting over one million dollars to the solar roof installation at the high school.

The Saline Board of Education approved a number of projects, ranging from new furniture to the solar roof array. Funding comes from the voter approved bond. Rex Clary, Saline’s Executive Director of Operations, presented each item and made recommendations to the school board.

A package totaling $291,000 was approved for the furniture purchases for the Saline High School STEAM Addition. Clary said in designing the STEAM addition they used a collaborative approach to get the input, including from those who will be using it. He said the new furniture will fit in with the addition’s flexibility and they will benefit all the students who use them.

This space is designed to promote mixed-use across many departments, clubs, and groups at the High School, as well as be available for Community Education activities and rentals. It’s expected to be finished by August.

At the middle school, the board approved the purchase of Auditorium & Music Storage Equipment in the amount of $103,306. The board also approved just over $733,000 for the Saline Middle School Interior Renovations Project.

The board awarded the Saline High School Roof Integration Solar Roof Mount Solar Array Installation bid to YellowLite, Inc. in the amount of $1,152,461.82. This work is funded as part of the Bond Program. The district expects this project to be substantially completed by fall and up and working by spring 2026.