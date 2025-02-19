Saline Area Schools Wants Your Input

Saline Area Schools have scheduled community input sessions for the superintendent search.

The process to find a new superitendent for Saline was set in motion after Stephen Laatsch announced on December 11 that he will be retiring after nearly three decades as an educator in Saline Area Schools. His retirement is effective July 1.

In an announcement to the community, the school district said the Saline Area Schools Board of Education is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent.

“The board is soliciting community and staff input on the qualities, experiences, and skills needed in the new superintendent. Residents of the district, all staff and administration are encouraged to participate in the process,” the school district announcement said.

The school board is being assisted in its search by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), a service organization that supports the work of school boards throughout Michigan. Jay Bennett is facilitating the search on behalf of MASB. Bennett will be holding meetings in the district to give the community and staff opportunity for input.

Parents and community members are invited to share their perspectives at the following meetings:

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 1 p.m. Liberty School, 7265 North Ann Arbor Street

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 4 p.m. Liberty School, 7265 North Ann Arbor Street

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 5:30 p.m. Liberty School, 7265 North Ann Arbor Street

Input may also be shared via an online survey, which is available at this URL: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/salinesearch

The survey is being administered by the MASB Executive Search team on behalf of the district and takes about 10 minutes to complete. Anonymous individual responses will be combined with those from the face to face meetings with stakeholders to provide important community input to the Saline Board of Education as it seeks to identify the best candidate for the position.