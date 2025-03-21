Saline Celebrates School Expansion Despite Rainy Groundbreaking

Saline Middle School’s expansion is moving forward with major upgrades, including a new STEAM Center, senior center improvements, and a community athletic complex.

Although the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saline Middle School expansion was held indoors due to inclement weather, no one’s enthusiasm was dampened.

Saline Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Laatsch describes the next remodeling phase, made possible with the support of the Saline Community Bond passed in 2022. “We are really excited about the work that we’re doing inside the Saline Middle School and the Saline Area Senior Center. We will be remodeling spaces in the Middle School including Life Skills and STEAM Classrooms; as well as redesigning the Senior Center and bringing in the Cosmetology/Huron Valley Beauty Academy. In addition, the bond covers the Liberty Athletic Complex including a new football field/soccer stadium, pickleball courts, and a walking path around the complex that the community can use.”

Saline Middle Schoolers photo by Sue Kelch

Nancy Cowan, Saline Area Senter Center Director, explains “what is most exciting is that we will have more space to provide more programs for a growing senior population. For example, we currently have to shuffle our many activities around. The remodeled space will allow us to have a dedicated work-out room, group fitness room, media space and conference room. Another thing our building really lacks is a place for social interaction. In the new space we’re calling it the heart – the center of activity. It will be a place where you will be able to have a cup of coffee with friends for example.”

Nancy Cowan Director Saline Senior Center photo by Sue Kelch

Saline Middle School Assistant Principal Lindsay Guenther introduced some students attending, who excitedly talked about a new STEAM Center and expanded space for a Robotics Room.

Superintendent Laatsch summed up the renovation by saying “this will be great for our students and great for our community.”