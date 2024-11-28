Get Moving this Winter at Chelsea Senior Center

Cold and wet weather that changes in a minute and adds to the danger of uneven terrain are real concerns for outdoor exercise, especially as we age. Chelsea Senior Center (CSC) is your one-stop solution: indoor walking, indoor pickleball, and a variety of fitness classes five days a week will meet your “get moving” needs. Every weekday, you can count on an opportunity to move at Chelsea Senior Center.



Everyone is invited to “walk the halls” for year-round movement in every season. Achieve a mile by walking ten laps around the hallways. Stop in at the front desk, check in at the kiosk, and chat with a friendly volunteer who can share how to achieve your first full loop.



“You can walk safely with a walker or trekking pole,” says Gaelene, pointing to husband Dale. He agrees and adds, “There is no slippery gravel or ice to worry about.” Along with Ruby and Myron, the four walk the CSC hallways nearly every day.



Strength, flexibility and balance are key to maintaining a life of independence in the golden years. In an article by the National Council on Aging: “Stronger muscles and consistent mobility support aging joints and bones. Exercise [also] boosts endorphins, which can help relieve pain, reduce stress, and improve mood,” according to Leia Rispoli, M.D., a double-board-certified interventional pain management specialist. The National Council on Aging also cites the life-changing and health-enhancing benefits of regular exercise for adults 60 and older, noting that regular exercise improves life for healthy seniors and for those with serious health challenges.

Besides improved agility and balance, movement offers cognitive benefits as well. Quite literally, you think on your feet to quick-ball-change, side-shuffle, chassé and change directions during line dancing on Mondays. During Friday square dancing, you listen to Caller Walt Zatorski for your next do si do, circle left or allemande. “You don’t have to be a couple to square dance,” says Carol Prough. “Singles are just as welcome as the couples to square dance.” The best part of doing any activity at Chelsea Senior Center is the camaraderie.

Gentle movement opportunities are offered at Chelsea Senior Center as well. Nancy Blanton, who has practiced yoga for nearly 30 years, says that the Gentle Yoga class offered at no cost at CSC thanks to support from the senior emeritus program at Washtenaw Community College, is one of the best classes she has taken. “This is a great class for beginners; the instructor (Dianna Kause) always offers options for those with differing abilities,” says Blanton. Class participants are encouraged to do what is comfortable, including abstaining from a move that hurts. Chair Yoga and Beginning and Intermediate Tai Chi are also offered at no cost thanks to Washtenaw Community College.

For those with limited movement, Movin-Groovin’ gets your arms swaying and back muscles engaged twice a week, through adaptive dance. The fun, seated class is led by Macks who creates a supportive, joyful atmosphere, using easy prompts to the beat of familiar oldies music. “This is a good class if you have not been active in a while,” says retired nurse Jean Vargas, and it is free due to support from Ballet Chelsea.



Vargas also participates in Enhance Fitness, an evidence-based program which combines low-impact aerobic conditioning with strength training and stretching. She appreciates the weight management and mobility benefits. Enhance Fitness is offered three days a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.



“Since rejoining Enhance Fitness, I am nearly free from some chronic pain,” says Vargas. “The most important thing is to keep what we have.” She praises the instructors for offering a range of ways to perform the exercises, to make it easier for those with movement limitations.

On Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, lively cardio drumming is offered. Sit or stand as you wield drumsticks and beat giant balls, following the lead of the instructors. You don’t have to be musical or have any instrumental experience to take part and enjoy the class.



“I love cardio drumming. It’s a wonderful way to get exercise while having fun,” says member Brenda Foster who has been drumming for three years. “The music is motivating, and I have met some wonderful people doing it. I appreciate Sally and Denise for all their time leading our classes.”

Foster shares that the instructors give numerous ways to adapt movements for a range of capabilities, and it is really a game of ‘follow the leader.’ Foster’s tip is to “just keep hitting the top of the ball until you get the pattern.”



For the pickleball enthusiast or new player, CSC offers indoor pickleball in the Washington Street Education Center (WSEC) gym. While the schedule sometimes shifts due to school district needs, you can count on perfect weather for indoor play, primarily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays.



Starting in January, two new classes will be offered: Body Core Strengthening on Wednesdays and Improve Your Balance on Mondays.

Some activities have modest fees; many are offered at no cost thanks to CSC’s amazing partners. Check out Chelsea Senior Center. Once you do, you will surely return. Membership is $25 a year. Scholarships are always available. For more information or to register for classes, call CSC at (734) 475-9242.