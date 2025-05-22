International Students Seek Dexter Host Families

Three international students who have been accepted to Dexter High School for the 2025-26 school year are looking for host families through Educatius. All three will begin the 11th grade in the fall.

Rafaela from Brazil

Rafaela enjoys playing sports and staying active, especially bodybuilding and footvolley—a similar sport to volleyball, but played with the feet. She looks forward to joining school sports and extracurricular activities to make new friends.

Rafaela also enjoys fashion, makeup and cooking, and is excited to experience American culture and daily life with a host family.

Jayda from Thailand

After spending her first exchange year in Wisconsin, Jayda is excited to continue her experience in Michigan. She’s passionate about music and has been playing piano since she was five. She also enjoys swimming, basketball and weight training, and hopes to try snowboarding this year.

Jayda loves baking cookies and cupcakes and spending Friday nights watching movies with her family.

Poon from Thailand

Poon is passionate about sports, especially football, which he plays as a wide receiver and defensive back. He also enjoys basketball and soccer and plans to compete in powerlifting. A second-year international student, Poon spent his first year in Wisconsin and is excited to return to the Midwest. He loves to cook, especially Thai and American food, and dreams of studying international business law in college.

“I love exchanging cultures, exchanging different stories with people and doing activities together,” Poon said.

To host an exchange student this upcoming school year, reach out to Jyl Nolan at jylnolan.educatius@gmail.com or (262) 468-8035.

Educatius offers a $200 bonus for referring a family who ends up hosting.