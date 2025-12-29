Lima Township Ordinance and Data Centers

Lima Township has placed a moratorium on Data Centers.

In an effort to get its standards and rules in order, the Lima Township Board placed a temporary moratorium on approval of data centers at its December meeting and directed the planning commission to investigate adding data centers to the Township Ordinance.

Giving some reasoning and background on this, Lima Township Clerk Ann Kwaske said in her report to the board that “at least two local townships have recently put a moratorium on considering Data Centers until they can update their ordinance to address the facilities.”

Kwaske asked the board, should Lima consider doing similarly, and direct the Planning Commission to add Data Centers to the township ordinance?

It was noted that at this time no businesses have expressed interest in building a data center in Lima Township.

“This is a suggestion to be proactive and address the zoning of Data Center Facilities based on the actions that are occurring in neighboring municipalities,” Kwaske said in her report.

One of the neighboring municipalities dealing with a data center is Saline Township.

The Lima Township resolution, approved at the Dec. 8 board meeting, stated the township board deems it “necessary to study and consider proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to ensure a consistent, cohesive, and sensible policy which conforms to the most recent law is developed and maintained with regard to data centers and regulation of data centers.”

The board said “for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Lima Township, and for the protection of its natural resources, it is necessary that portions of the Ordinance be revised and rewritten to regulate data centers and clearly define the parameters for their consideration by the Township.”

The moratorium is in place for 180 days or until the township has enacted a regulatory ordinance setting forth the regulations for the establishment and use of data centers within Lima Township. Lima said it’s a routine and an appropriate method to enact a reasonable and temporary moratorium to consider enactment of any amendment.

Now the Lima Township Planning Commissioners, along with the Township Planners, Township Engineers, Township Officials, and Township Attorney will proceed with efforts to study the relevant state of the law, and then present to the Township Board a proposed plan for amending the Zoning Ordinance, or the code of ordinances, or any combination thereof, with respect to applicants for data centers as deemed appropriate.