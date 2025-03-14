Milan Area Schools Narrows Down List of Superintendent Candidates

Milan Area Schools (MAS) didn’t have to go too far to find their candidate to be the next Superintendent. MAS Assistant Superintendent Ryan McMahon is now at the top of the list.

The Milan Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously at its March 12 meeting to authorize the Personnel and Leadership Committee to enter into negotiations with McMahon to become the next superintendent.

The process to find a new superintendent came about after current superintendent Bryan Girbach announced he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

Milan school board president Andrew Cislo said the district has taken in the feedback from the community, through meetings, community chats, surveys, the Personnel and Leadership Committee, so this added with McMahon’s interest in the job, they decided to move ahead and have McMahon go before the board and community at the March 12 meeting for a conversation about the superintendent role.

The school board emphasized they heard from various people and stakeholders in the community that McMahon was the desired candidate.

One big theme in McMahon’s talk at the school board meeting was his student-first approach and ensuring that students have a voice. McMahon talked about his philosophy, which in all decisions with the district, is to put the students and their education first, front and center. Noting that he believes relationships are important, he said listening, talking and being attentive are all part of this.

He said he wants every student to feel supported and seen. He said this is something the district needs to continue to work on.

McMahon has been with the district for the past 15 years.

After graduating from Western Michigan University, McMahon’s career began when he became a math teacher at a small school near Kalamazoo, after that he went to Southgate to teach math and coach, and then in 2005 he was picked to be the Assistant Principal at John Glenn High School. It was then in 2010 that he was hired as Principal of Milan High School and then in 2016, became Milan’s Assistant Superintendent.

He has a math and biology degree from WMU, a Masters in Leadership from Eastern Michigan University and Oakland University. He is now a Doctoral Candidate at Madonna University.

To see and hear the entire conversation with McMahon, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qd4eOiy5bk&t=2994s.

Photo 1: A look at the March 12 Milan school board meeting. photo courtesy of Milan Area Schools

Photo 2: Ryan McMahon. photo courtesy of LinkedIn