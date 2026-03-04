Milan Students Tap into Maple Syrup Tradition

On a cool February morning, buckets hung from maple trees along neighborhood streets in Milan, each one slowly filling with clear sap.

Milan High School students in the Natural Resources class moved from tree to tree, checking taps and collecting what will eventually become maple syrup.

For members of the Milan FFA chapter, part of the National FFA Organization, the annual project serves as both a science lesson and a community tradition.

“It’s in my top five favorite activities with FFA,” Jonathan, a Milan High School student, said as he checked a collection bucket. “People get to see what people in agriculture do.”

Before any taps are drilled, students study Michigan maple species in class. They learn to identify trees by their leaves and bark, then scout neighborhoods looking for suitable maples. Students knock on doors with printed letters asking homeowners for permission to tap. If no one is home, they leave a leaflet and wait for an emailed response.

This year, the class secured permission to tap more than 20 trees.

Milan High School FFA students check a tap and collection bucket during maple syrup season. Students will collect sap throughout the week before boiling it down into syrup. Photo by Heather Finch

“We look at different maple trees and talk about what the leaves look like and what the bark looks like,” teacher and FFA adviser Todd Federer said. “Then we go out and scout them.”

Back in the classroom, Federer demonstrates the tapping process before students head into the field. Using a 3/8-inch drill bit, they drill about 1½ inches into the tree, typically on the southeast side so the sun warms the trunk more quickly and encourages sap flow.

Teacher Todd Federer provides classroom demonstration. Photo courtesy of Milan FFA

In the field, students apply those lessons, emptying buckets into larger containers and transferring sap into 55-gallon drums stored outside to keep cool. For two to three weeks, they check trees daily.

In one recent weekend alone, students collected about 60 gallons of sap.

“What comes out of the tree is sap,” Federer said as students poured the clear liquid through a funnel. “It looks almost like water.”

Turning sap into syrup requires patience. Federer aims to collect at least 80 gallons each season. On average, it takes about 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup, depending on the sugar content.

Before boiling, students run the sap through a small filtering system that removes a large portion of the water. That step shortens the time it takes to cook.

The concentrated sap is then heated in a wood-fired evaporator built from an old oil drum fitted with a stainless steel pan. Boiling begins around 6 a.m. and can last until midafternoon as students take turns feeding the fire. By the end of the process, most of the water has been removed.

The finished syrup is filtered to remove impurities known as “sugar sand” before being bottled.

The class rotates trees every couple of years to avoid over-tapping.

“We try and change trees like every two years,” Alex, another senior in the class, said. “Trees need rest time.”

MHS students transfer collected sap into a container during the FFA chapter’s annual maple syrup project. Photo by Heather Finch

Stevie, another student in the program, said tapping season is something he looks forward to each year.

“I really enjoy it,” he said. “Tapping trees is one of the best parts.”

The project extends beyond the classroom. Because many of the tapped trees are along city streets, residents often notice the buckets and ask questions.

After the sap is boiled down, students typically celebrate by making pancakes using their own syrup.

“It’s something we do every year,” Alex added. “After we make the syrup, we make maple syrup pancakes.”

Federer said projects like maple syrup production give upperclassmen hands-on experience while highlighting agriculture’s role in everyday life.

“It’s a good learning experience,” Jonathan said. “You can see it in real time.”

Buckets will continue to fill in the days ahead, with boiling scheduled for next week. In Milan, syrup season offers a reminder that agricultural education often begins just outside the classroom door.

Featured photo: Members of the Milan High School natural resources class pose between maple trees along city streets before collecting sap for their annual maple syrup project. Photo by Heather Finch