Plan for the Many Hands Lifesharing Community is Moving Forward

The plan to develop the Many Hands Lifesharing Community off of Baker Road got a big boost at the March 25 Scio Township Board meeting.

The township board by a 5-0 vote determined the Preliminary PUD plan meets the qualifications for consideration as a PUD as outlined in Sections 36-249(d), 36-245(c), and 36-245(a) of the Zoning Ordinance. The board approved the Preliminary PUD plan with some conditions that need to be met as the plan moves forward in the process.

The Plan

In their application to Scio Township, the planners of the Many Hands Lifesharing Community (MHLC), represented Kerry Kafafian, are requesting rezoning of the site from A-1 to PUD (Planned Unit Development) to allow for development of a lifesharing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live with their caretakers.

The location is 90 acres in size and is located on the eastside of Baker between Marshall and Shield roads. There would be 87,274 square feet (s.f.) of residential homes, 24,000 square feet of Cottages, a 5,000 square feet barn, a 1,225 square feet café, a 20,000 square feet Community Center and a 5,400 square feet craft house.

In her report to the township board, township planner Laura Kreps described the MHLC plan this way:

“The applicant proposed to develop what is described as a “Human Services PUD.” The site is approximately 90 acres with two points of access to Baker Road. According to the project narrative, “the proposed project includes rezoning the site to PUD: Planned Unit Development to allow for development of a community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live with their caretakers.” Proposed improvements include construction of the following: 11 resident homes; 10 duplex cottage homes; a 20,000 s.f. community center; a 1,225 s.f. café and meeting space; a 5,400 s.f. craft house; a 5,000 s.f. barn with farm animals and pasture areas; crop fields, hoop houses, and supporting agricultural structures; recreational facilities for residents (pool, pavilion, pickleball courts, kickball diamond, amphitheater); pedestrian pathways; and a solar field. The supporting infrastructure, including driveways, parking areas, wells, wastewater/septic systems, and storm water management facilities, will also be constructed as part of this project.”

What is the Many Hands Lifesharing Community

The MHLC planners said the goal is to provide a safe, meaningful, and connected life filled with enriching activities and learning opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, all within a cooperative residential setting that prepares the next generation of service professionals.

At full capacity, the development will be compromised of 175 people of all ages, living full-time on site. The residents (adults with a disability) will represent one third of the 175 people. The caretakers, or PALs (Professional Advocate Lifesharers) are individuals who seek experience working in the disability community and will live with the residents as families in the community’s 11 homes. Each residence will accommodate 12 people, including four adults with disabilities and eight caretakers. The development would happen in four phases.

Moving Forward

The plan has been heavily discussed and has been adjusted somewhat during meetings between the township and MHLC planners. The decision on March 25 was made after a vote on it was delayed at the previous board meeting. The township wanted to further clarify some details and work out any issues before bringing it for an official vote.

Before the vote on March 25, township board trustee Kathleen Knol, who was part of the meetings with MHLC, said at the meeting that both sides appear to be satisfied with where things are at and she believes the conditions attached to it meet the needs of the township.

Township supervisor Jillian Kerry said this is a welcomed project that fits a need for the community. She said meeting the conditions will be important as the plan moves forward.

The conditions are:

1. At the earliest point that the State of Michigan, or comparable entity will provide documentation, the applicant shall demonstrate licensure through the State of Michigan or comparable entity having such authority or provide documentation from the State of Michigan or such entity that licensure is not required. No certificates of occupancy shall be issued until the license, or documentation that licensure is not required has been received by the Township.

2. Applicant shall revise the layout of the site to eliminate the need for a setback deviation from a structure within the development.

3. Applicant will comply with all requirements of the Scio Township Community Wastewater Utility System Ordinance 34-192, et seq.

4. The Trailhead depicted on the site plan shall be constructed and available to the public when the large northern parking lot is built or when Scio Township begins construction of the trail just north of the property, whichever comes first.

5. No facility in the PUD (except residential units) shall be available for rental by the public.

6. Applicant has offered preservation of the open space in the PUD without request to the Township for land preservation funds. Applicant will cooperate with the Township to execute and record any documents necessary for this preservation.

7. The deviation not to enclose the community wastewater utility system with a 6-foot-high fence is approved.

8. All items outlined the CWA report dated October 15, 2024, and memo dated January 20, 2025. A summary of the items will be provided to the Applicant but is not a substitute for the entire report.

9. All items outlined in the OHM report dated January 8, 2025. A summary of the items will be provided to the Applicant but is not a substitute for the entire report.

Photo: The Many Hands sign on Baker Road. photo by Lonnie Huhman