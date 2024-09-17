Townhome Plan Denied by Scio Township

The plan for a townhome development that was proposed to be located on the east side of Zeeb Road was denied by Scio Township.

At its Sept. 10 meeting, the Scio Township Board denied the final site planned for the development called Arbres Grove. The plan wanted to construct a 35-unit townhome development on a parcel off Zeeb located between Park Road and Polo Fields. The plan was denied by a 4-1 vote.

Township planners said the proposed parcel “is currently vacant with a significant number of natural features. The parcel is zoned MR-2, Multiple-Family and abuts existing multiple-family developments to the north and east (Parkgrove Condominiums). Multiple-family development conforms to both the existing zoning and adjacent zoning and land use.”

(The above map image is the site location provided by township planners.)

The plan was denied for a range of reasons that were given in the board’s resolution at the meeting. One part of the resolution states, Scio Township Ordinance requires that for a plan such as this to be approved there are certain criteria that must be met. The majority of the board determined that this wasn’t the case for this proposal.

One criteria not met, according to the four board members, is the site planning and designs of specific improvements will accomplish, the preservation and protection of existing natural resources and features such as lakes, ponds, streams, wetlands, floodplains, steep slopes, groundwater, trees, and wooded areas, including associated shrubs, small trees and ground cover.

The resolution cited a report from the township planner that said the parcel in question has as significant number of natural features, including trees and wetlands.

“The Arbres Grove development proposal requests permission to clear cut the portion of the site dedicated for construction, cutting down approximately 471 trees, including 33 landmark trees,” the resolution states. “The wetlands would also be impacted.”

The full resolution can be found on the township website under the Sept. 10 meeting records.