Wake Up and Feel Good Again: RegenCen Hosts Exclusive Event on Longevity and Hormone Health in Chelsea

RegenCen invites the community to an empowering and educational event on Wednesday, April 9th from 4–6 PM at its Chelsea clinic, located at 1620 Commerce Park Dr #100. This special evening is designed for anyone seeking natural, science-backed solutions to age well and feel their best again.

Led by Dr. Gustav Lo, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of RegenCen and leader in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, will share breakthrough treatments for longevity and optimal well-being. Attendees will learn how hormone optimization and regenerative therapies can help combat common challenges such as fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, sleep issues, and mood swings.

What You’ll Discover:

How to balance hormones for better energy, clarity, and sleep

The role of regenerative medicine in disease prevention and vitality

Natural approaches to aging well and feeling like yourself again

Enjoy complimentary drinks and appetizers, enter to win giveaways, and bring a friend to share in the experience.

Space is limited. RSVP by calling or texting (734) 475-2921.

About Dr. Gustav Lo

Dr. Gustav Lo is a pioneer in the field of regenerative and longevity medicine, with over 30 years of experience in primary care and more than a decade dedicated to cutting-edge anti-aging therapies. A graduate of both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, Dr. Lo’s unwavering commitment to patient well-being led him to develop and lead a specialized medical team focused on menopause medicine, testosterone replacement, and healthspan optimization. As Chief Medical Officer of RegenCen, he is passionate about helping patients take control of how they age and improve how they feel and function every day.

