Webster Township Has A Strong Financial Plan

Webster Township’s financial status remains strong as it looks forward to the fiscal year. The township recently approved its new budget plan, which will be in place this April through March 2026.

The township plan will see funding devoted to such things as roads and public safety. To learn more about the plan the Sun Times News connected with township supervisor Mike DeAngelo and township treasurer John Scharf.

DeAngelo said the township will be looking at things such as the purchasing development rights budget and how much the planned township hall renovations will cost. Some of the biggest costs for the township are for public safety (the police contract with the Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office and the township’s part of the Fire budget).

DeAngelo said now that the township has its own private road millage, it’s planning on spending about $600,000 in road and culvert maintenance this year. The township plans on picking the projects at the April meeting. DeAngelo said he believes this is one of the most ever the township has spent on roads.

Scharf said 2025 is the first year that “Webster has dedicated, restricted, voter approved, millage funds for local roads.”

The township has budgeted to spend $497,000 on local roads and also set aside up to $166,000 thousand in General Fund dollars for culverts.

Scharf said the cost of Public Safety is the township’s largest and fastest growing expense. He said the Dexter Area Fire Department, with the support of all three participating municipalities (Webster, Dexter Township and City of Dexter), has been making, and continues to make, significant investments in the existing and future staff. Webster is budgeting for $1.8 million in Public Safety expenses in FY2025. Scharf said this funding is from voter approved property tax that is restricted for only Public Safety.

The General Fund budget for expenses is $1.4 million. The budget calls for using $200,000 of fund balance to help cover the costs. This is due to one-time expenses, Scharf said.

Last year, Webster’s General Fund budget for revenue was $1.6 million. However, Scharf said in the summer of 2024, the Township Board decided not to levy any Operating Millage.

“This year, starting April 1, the General Fund budget for revenue is $1.2 million,” said Scharf. “The difference is that we are recognizing in advance that we plan to again not levy any Operating Millage. Webster Township’s financial status remains strong. We are positioned very well should the economic environment get rough.”

Scharf said one thing “that most people don’t seem to know is that that vast majority of Township revenue comes from the State of Michigan Revenue Sharing.”

“Stated simply, Townships in Michigan are mostly funded by Michigan Sales Tax, not local property taxes,” he said.