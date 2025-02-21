Dexter Township Addresses Broadband in New Budget

Dexter Township held a budget hearing at the township board’s Febuary 18 meeting, introducing a new financial plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget is mostly complete, township supervisor Lonnie Scott said. The township board will vote on final approval at their March meeting.

During this last meeting, Scott said they talked through several policy options to make sure the budget reflected the Board’s priorities. One of these is listening to the community’s needs when it comes to broadband.

Scott said they took action to approve some funding that will allow the final three areas of the Township to be connected to broadband. He said Mercury defaulted on their bid for providing service and that left three small areas of the Township without broadband access.

He said Board Trustee Karen Nolte, who has worked on the broadband issue for several years, brought the issue to the board and they unanimously voted to use some of the township’s Capital fund for cellular connectivity to fund the remainder.

The township believes this will mean all “Dexter Township residents will soon have broadband and that Dexter Township will be the first municipality in our area, possibly in the state, to achieve that,” Scott said.

“I am thankful to the residents who reached out to let us know that they still needed access to broadband and Trustee Nolte for her years-long effort to make sure this project gets completed,” Scott told the Sun Times News. “We heard from folks who work with our nation’s veterans, parents with school-aged children, and many who needed the service to conduct work from their homes. I’m proud that our board took quick action and that we may become the first municipality in the region, possibly the state, to complete the full broadband build-out for our residents.”

To see the entire proposed budget, go to township hall or the webpage at https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov/township-board/ and then look under the board packets and agendas 2025 for the February meeting.