2025 Road Projects Planned for Dexter Township

Madden and Stinchfield Woods roads will be part of the two big projects for Dexter Township this upcoming road work season.

The Dexter Township Board of Trustees has authorized the 2025 Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) Dexter Township Local Roads Agreement. In updating the community in March “in the loop” monthly e-newsletter, Dexter Township said the agreement states “that the WCRC will handle the improvements, and Dexter Township will pay the project costs.”

The project includes drainage improvements, heavy brushing, surface shaping, and applying limestone to two road sections.

The Madden Road project, from Colby Road to N. Territorial Road, will include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, shaping the existing surface, and the application of 6 inches of 23A Limestone (approximately 5,000 tons) with associated dust control and project restoration. The estimated total project cost for this is $ 158,000.

The Stinchfield Woods Road project, from Toma Road to Dexter-Pinckney Road Work, will include drainage improvements, heavy brushing, shaping the existing surface, and the application of 6 inches of 23A Limestone (approximately 6,200 tons) with associated dust control and project restoration. This project is estimated to cost $ 189,000.

In its newsletter, the township said, “This year marks the final year of the Township’s five-year plan to vastly improve our roads.”

Dexter Township said, “Each year the township has coordinated with the County Road Commission and given attention to rebuild our major connector roads: in this final year of the plan: we will be investing approximately $283,000 with the County Road Commission funding exceeding $71,000. Madden, Colby, Stinchfield Woods and Toma to Dexter Pinckney Rd are scheduled for repair. Next year, a rotating yearly maintenance plan will go into effect. We want to thank the WCRC for working so closely with us to assist in exceeding our five-year plan – combining the County’s contributions and the Township’s we have invested nearly $2 million rebuilding and improving our roadways.”