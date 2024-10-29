ITC Upgrading Power Lines in Dexter Township with the help of Helicopters

If you live in Dexter Township and hear some helicopter activity overhead it might just the power line project taking place to upgrade some older lines.

As a heads up to the community, Dexter Township sent out word as to what’s happening:

“ITC Michigan plans to “reconductor” 32 miles of transmission lines in Wayne County and Washtenaw County. The term “reconductor” refers to replacing existing lines with upgraded lines. For this project, ITC intends to perform all reconductoring by helicopter. Approximately 8 miles of this project are in Dexter Township, with the project area following the large power lines to the east of the Majestic Substation located on Madden Road. The reconductoring will make the transmission lines more resilient to extreme weather and will increase the system’s capacity to meet future demand.”

Dexter Township said this work should not result in any service outages, road closures, or trail closures.

“However, Dexter Township recognizes that helicopter noise is undesirable and can be disruptive,” the township said in its notice. “In an effort to complete this work as quickly as possible while respecting the need for regular pauses, the working hours are restricted to 7 am – 7 pm, Monday – Saturday, with no work on Sunday or holidays.”

ITC Michigan operates more than 9,100 circuit miles of power transmission lines and 392 substations that serve a population of 10 million across Michigan’s lower peninsula.

The project overview says “ITC Michigan is committed to serving customers and communities by providing safe, secure, reliable electricity transmission service to meet their needs. This reconductor project is part of Tranche 1 of the overall Long-Range Transmission Plan (LRTP) explained in more detail on the reverse.”

“In Washtenaw and Wayne counties, ITC will be making infrastructure improvements by reconductoring approximately 32 miles of transmission lines from our Majestic station to Wayne station. Construction is scheduled to begin Q2 2024 and be completed by Q4 2025.”

ITC said “Reconductoring is the replacement of existing transmission line wires with upgraded wires that are better able to handle the additional capacity (demand) placed on them. On this specific project, ITC will keep existing transmission structures, thereby providing resilient and reliable electricity at substantial cost savings to the community. The completed project will also provide system efficiency and storm resiliency.”

According to the township, ITC plans to begin sustained work in Dexter Township on December 13th, 2024 and conclude on January 31, 2025.

“However, to complete the project as efficiently as possible, there may be sporadic days of helicopter activity between October 1st and December 13th,” Dexter Township said in its notice. “This is unpredictable and will only occur when crews are delayed in other segments of the project. These works days will help reduce the sustained work time in Dexter Township in the winter.”

